Holi 2026: Bhang Hangover After Holi? Try These 5 Easy Home Remedies For Fast Relief

Holi may be a festival of colour, laughter and indulgence, but for many, the morning after can feel far less festive. Across households, celebratory glasses of thandai infused with bhang are part of tradition. While the initial effect may bring cheer and light-headed euphoria, excessive intake can leave you battling a pounding headache, nausea, dizziness and overwhelming fatigue the next day.

So, what exactly happens, and more importantly, how can you bounce back faster?

Why Bhang Can Leave You Feeling Unwell

Bhang contains compounds that influence both the brain and body. When consumed in larger quantities, it may lead to dehydration, mental fog, weakness and digestive discomfort.

Although these effects usually fade with time, the recovery process can feel slow and uncomfortable without proper care. The key lies in supporting your body as it resets.

1. Rehydrate First: Water And Fluids Are Essential

One of the most common after-effects of bhang is dehydration. Your first priority should be restoring lost fluids.

Sip water consistently throughout the day rather than drinking large amounts in one go. Coconut water and lemon water can be especially helpful, as they assist in maintaining electrolyte balance and refreshing the system. Keeping the body hydrated often reduces headache intensity and improves overall alertness.

2. Sour Foods May Help Ease The Effects

Traditional wisdom often recommends sour foods to counteract bhang’s lingering effects, and many swear by it.

Sucking on a slice of lemon sprinkled with a pinch of black salt can offer instant freshness. Fresh juices such as orange, sweet lime or pomegranate are also considered beneficial, as they support digestion and help the body feel lighter.

Another time-tested option is tamarind water. Boiling tamarind in water and adding a small amount of jaggery creates a tangy drink that may ease restlessness and heaviness.

3. Ginger And Honey For Nausea And Head Heaviness

If you wake up feeling queasy or mentally foggy, ginger could provide comfort.

Mixing ginger juice with honey may soothe the stomach and reduce nausea. Alternatively, a warm cup of ginger tea can calm dizziness and settle digestive unease. This simple kitchen remedy often proves surprisingly effective.

4. Choose Light, Simple Meals

Rich, oily foods can make matters worse during a hangover. Instead, opt for easily digestible meals.

Khichdi, curd rice or other light home-cooked dishes are gentler on the stomach. A banana can also be a smart addition, it helps restore energy levels and may reduce weakness. Eating small portions at regular intervals supports gradual recovery.

5. Buttermilk And Mint Tea For Cooling Relief

If your head feels heavy or you are experiencing mild nausea, mint tea can provide soothing relief. Its cooling properties often ease discomfort.

A glass of buttermilk mixed with roasted cumin and a pinch of salt may also calm the stomach while keeping the body refreshed and balanced.

For most people, bhang hangover symptoms subside naturally within time. However, staying hydrated, eating light meals and using simple home remedies can speed up recovery and help you feel like yourself again sooner.

Holi is meant to leave behind memories of joy, not a day-long headache. This festive season, moderation and mindful care the next morning can make all the difference.