6 Genius Hacks To Dry Your Clothes Fast This Winter

Winter often brings with it the dreaded problem of damp laundry. Cold temperatures, high humidity, and less sunlight mean clothes take forever to dry, leaving them musty, uncomfortable, and sometimes even smelly. But fear not! With a few clever tricks and household hacks, you can get your winter laundry dry faster, keep your home smelling fresh, and save yourself hours of frustration.

From adjusting your drying techniques to using everyday items in creative ways, these six hacks will transform how you manage your laundry during the chilly months.

1. Use A Spin Dryer Or Extra Spin Cycle

Many people underestimate the power of spinning. After washing, running an extra spin cycle or using a spin dryer can remove a significant amount of water from your clothes, reducing drying time by hours. Even a few extra minutes in a high-speed spin cycle ensures that heavier items like sweaters, towels, and jeans are not dripping when hung out to dry. This simple step can drastically cut down indoor drying time and prevent damp smells from setting in. For small households, compact spin dryers are also a great investment, especially during rainy or foggy winter days.

2. Hang Clothes Strategically Indoors

Where and how you hang your clothes can make all the difference. Place drying racks near windows or under vents where natural sunlight or warm air can reach them. Avoid overcrowding the rack, allowing space between garments improves airflow, ensuring each piece dries evenly. Hanging heavier items like coats or blankets separately and in a well-ventilated area prevents moisture from lingering. You can also experiment with vertical space, suspended lines or multi-tier racks maximise drying area without cluttering the room.

3. Use A Hair Dryer For Spot Drying

For clothes you need in a hurry, a hair dryer can be a lifesaver. Target damp areas like collars, cuffs, and underarms, which often retain moisture longer than other sections. Keep the dryer on medium heat to prevent damage to fabrics and maintain a safe distance to avoid overheating. This technique works well for delicate garments that cannot be tumble-dried. Additionally, hair dryers can help prevent musty odours from forming by removing moisture from tight folds or creases.

4. Towel Roll Hack To Absorb Moisture

A classic hack is to use a dry towel to wring out excess moisture. Lay your damp garment flat, place a dry towel on top, and roll it like a sushi roll. Press firmly as you roll to let the towel absorb as much water as possible. This method works particularly well for sweaters, delicate fabrics, and heavy clothing. After unrolling, hang the item immediately to dry. This hack not only speeds up drying but also prevents stretching, shrinking, or deformation caused by heavy wet fabrics hanging for too long.

5. Invest In Dehumidifier Or Heater

Winter air is often damp, which slows drying. Using a dehumidifier in your laundry area removes excess moisture from the air, allowing your clothes to dry quickly and reducing the risk of mould and mustiness. If you don’t have a dehumidifier, placing clothes near a safe heater or radiator works as an alternative. Warm air circulation accelerates evaporation and keeps the room cosy. Always keep a safe distance to avoid fabric damage or fire hazards. This method is particularly useful for heavy items like blankets, curtains, and woollen clothing. Pairing it with a fan or open window enhances airflow further.

6. Ice Cube Steam Hack

A quirky but effective hack is to use ice cubes in the dryer. It creates steam that speeds up drying and reduces wrinkles. Place the damp garment in the dryer with a few ice cubes and run on medium heat. As the ice melts, it produces steam that penetrates the fabric, helping it dry faster and come out softer. This trick works exceptionally well for woollens and cotton shirts that are stubbornly damp after washing. It’s a low-effort, fun, and innovative way to speed up your winter laundry routine without extra energy consumption.