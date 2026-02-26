Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeLifestyleLathmar Holi 2026: Flower Showers, Folk Songs And Age-Old Rituals Mark Grand Rangotsav In Barsana

Lathmar Holi 2026: Flower Showers, Folk Songs And Age-Old Rituals Mark Grand Rangotsav In Barsana

Barsana celebrates Lathmar Holi 2026 with vibrant colours, flower showers, age-old rituals and tight security as thousands gather for the iconic Rangotsav.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 10:23 AM (IST)

The sacred town of Barsana, revered as the home of Radha Rani, transformed into a living canvas of devotion and colour on Wednesday as it celebrated the iconic Rangotsav 2026. By 5 pm, anticipation gave way to spectacle as the world-famous Lathmar Holi unfolded in full fervor.

Amid cheers and rhythmic drumbeats, the Huriyars from Nandgaon were greeted not with hostility, but with what locals fondly call "sticks of love." In a playful yet deeply symbolic ritual, the women of Barsana struck the visiting men with wooden sticks, while the men shielded themselves, laughing and singing through the blows.

From terraces to temple courtyards, clouds of abeer and gulal painted the sky in brilliant hues. Chants of "Radha-Krishna" echoed through the narrow lanes, blending faith with festivity in a way only Braj can.

A Grand Welcome At Priya Kund

The celebrations began long before the first stick was raised. As the Huriyars entered Barsana, they were ceremoniously welcomed at Priya Kund. In keeping with tradition, the people of Barsana regard Krishna’s companions as sons-in-law, a relationship honored with warmth and hospitality.

Sweets, pakoras, thandai, and even bhaang were offered as tokens of affection. After tying their turbans, the Huriyars made their way up the Brahmanchal hill to the revered temple of Shri Ladli Kishori Ji, seeking Radha Rani’s blessings before the festivities began.

In a breathtaking moment that elevated the spiritual aura, helicopters showered flower petals over devotees and participants below. The petals drifted gently onto the sea of colour, adding a majestic touch to Rangotsav 2026 under arrangements made by the Yogi government, which also curated several cultural programs for visitors.

The Playful Battle In Rangili Gali

By 4 pm, the energy had shifted to Rangili Gali, where the heart of Lathmar Holi beats strongest. Accompanied by drums and resonant nagadas, the Huriyars sang traditional Braj rasiya and Holi songs, attempting to charm the Huriyarins.

The response was swift and spirited. Armed with sturdy sticks, the women playfully chased and struck the men, who defended themselves using thick leather shields. The crowd roared with every dramatic exchange. What may appear combative to outsiders is, in truth, a theatrical expression of devotion and age-old tradition.

According to belief, this custom traces back nearly 5,000 years to the Dwapar era, when Lord Krishna visited Barsana with his friends to tease Radha Rani and her companions, only to be driven away in jest with sticks.

In Braj, Holi celebrations begin on Basant Panchami and stretch over 45 days, with Lathmar Holi standing out as the most anticipated highlight.

Devotees Overwhelmed By The Divine Experience

For many, witnessing Lathmar Holi is more than attending a festival, it is a spiritual encounter.

Bharti, a devotee present at the celebration, described the experience with emotion. "I have never seen Holi like this before. Even the strikes of sticks carry love and devotion. This feeling exists only in Braj. It feels as if Kanhaiya himself is here, playing Holi."

Swati, another attendee, praised the arrangements despite the overwhelming crowd. She said the administrative management was commendable and described the aerial flower shower as a moment that filled her heart with joy.

Manish Goswami, chief priest of the Nandbaba Temple, emphasized the deeper meaning behind the ritual. He explained that the bond between Nandgaon and Barsana dates back to the Dwapar era. "These sticks do not injure," he said. "They symbolize the pure love and playful persuasion of Radha and Krishna. Today, the entire Braj is immersed in this nectar of love."

Massive Security Ensures Smooth Celebrations

With a massive influx of devotees from across India and abroad, authorities implemented extensive security measures to ensure the festival concluded peacefully. Acting under directives from the Yogi government, Mathura Police deployed more than 4,500 personnel, including PAC units and Anti-Romeo squads, across key points in Barsana.

District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh and SSP Shlok Kumar personally conducted foot patrols through the town’s narrow lanes, closely monitoring arrangements throughout the day.

Their presence underscored the administration’s commitment to balancing tradition with safety, allowing thousands to immerse themselves in one of India’s most extraordinary and emotionally charged Holi celebrations.

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
Published at : 26 Feb 2026 10:20 AM (IST)
Holi 2026 Barsana Lathmar Holi 2026 Lathmar Holi Celebration Barsana Rangotsav Lathmar Holi 2026
