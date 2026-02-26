ABP Live Doc Talk: Before You Play With Colours, Here’s Why Pre-Holi Oiling Is Essential

Holi is a celebration of colour, joy, and togetherness. While the festival unfolds in a riot of colour and cheer, it also brings hidden challenges for your hair and scalp health. The colours commonly used during Holi, especially synthetic powders, often contain strong pigments, chemical dyes, and drying agents. When Lodged on your hair for long these colors can cause itching of the scalp and repeated washing can lead to dryness of the scalp and hair.

Hair colors with toxic chemicals often cause irritation of the scalp leading to redness and itching. Colour powders can remain within the crevices in hair for a long time and may need repeated washing. This makes hair strands dry and rough and can also lead to hair breakage and hair fall.

Why Pre-Holi Oiling Is Essential

This is where pre-Holi oiling plays a crucial protective role. Oiling before exposure to colours acts as a preventive measure as it creates an protective layer over the scalp and hair strands, reducing direct contact between harsh pigments and your hair limiting their adhesion to the hair shaft and allowing the colours to wash away with ease.

Benefits Of Coconut-Based Hair Oil

Coconut-based hair oil is beneficial in this context. It has well-researched emollient properties that help retain moisture within the hair shaft. It also helps to soothe the scalp Regular oiling supports scalp health, reinforcing the principle that a healthy scalp is the foundation for healthy hair.

How To Apply Oil For Maximum Protection

For effective protection, oil should be applied minimum 30 minutes before stepping out to play Holi. Gently massaging the oil into the scalp improves circulation and ensures even coverage, while applying it along the hair lengths reduces friction and tangling. Braiding the hair or securing it in a bun further lessens exposure, helping your hair emerge from the celebration protected, balanced, and resilient.

Post-Holi Hair Cleansing Tips

Post-Holi cleansing should be equally mindful. Rinsing with lukewarm water followed by a mild shampoo helps remove colour without stripping away the essential moisture.

Protect Your Hair While Enjoying The Festival

In conclusion, enjoying Holi does not have to come at the cost of hair health. A simple, well-timed ritual can significantly reduce damage, maintain scalp comfort, and ensure that hair remains strong and resilient long after the festivities are over.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.