Bollywood Divas Inspired Fishtail Lehengas Perfect For Bridesmaids On Sangeet Night

Take inspiration from Bollywood divas and elevate your bridesmaid style with stunning fishtail lehengas perfect for a glamorous and dance-ready sangeet night.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 16 Feb 2026 02:57 PM (IST)
Bollywood-Inspired Fishtail Lehengas To Try This Wedding Season

Janhvi Kapoor embraces understated sparkle in this champagne-gold fishtail lehenga that skims the curves and flares softly at the hem. With its all-over shimmer and sleek structure, this look is perfect for bridesmaids who prefer minimal design but maximum red-carpet impact on sangeet night. (Image Source: Instagram/ janhvikapoor)
Tamannaah Bhatia turns up the glamour in this bold crimson fishtail lehenga that hugs the hips before flaring dramatically at the hem. With tonal sequins, cascading beadwork, and a statement blouse, this look is ideal for bridesmaids who want a striking, dance-ready outfit for sangeet night. (Image Source: Instagram/ tamannaspeaks)
Tags :
Bollywood Fishtail Lehenga Bridesmaid Lehenga Ideas Sangeet Night Outfits Celebrity Lehenga Inspiration Mermaid Lehenga Style

