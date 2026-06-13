During monsoon, Girnar transforms, becoming greener, quieter, and more refreshing. Mist settles across the peaks, waterfalls begin flowing, and the surroundings feel noticeably calmer, offering a peaceful getaway.
Budget Traveller | Girnar In Monsoon: Best Places To Visit, Ropeway Tips And Travel Itinerary
Girnar turns refreshingly green during monsoon, offering misty hills, peaceful temples, and scenic viewpoints. From the Girnar Ropeway to sacred spots, here’s what to explore.
- Monsoon transforms Girnar into a serene, green, spiritual getaway.
- Explore temples, scenic views; use ropeway to avoid slippery steps.
- Check forecasts, avoid wet routes, plan a budget-friendly trip.
Tucked away in Gujarat’s Junagadh district, Girnar takes on a completely different character during the monsoon. The ancient hill range, known for its spiritual importance among Hindu and Jain devotees, turns greener, quieter, and far more refreshing after the rains arrive. Mist settles across the peaks, waterfalls begin flowing, and the surroundings feel noticeably calmer than peak tourist months. Whether you want peaceful temple visits, scenic viewpoints, or simply cooler weather, the season offers a refreshing reason to explore Girnar. Here are some of the best places to visit and important travel tips.
Girnar Monsoon Spots
Bordevi Temple
Hidden within a forested stretch, this peaceful temple becomes especially appealing during the monsoon. The route leading here passes through green surroundings, small streams, and quiet natural patches, making the journey feel just as rewarding as the destination.
Bhavnath Mahadev Temple
Located near the foothills, this temple dedicated to Lord Shiva sees many visitors during Shravan. The cooler weather and rain-washed surroundings create a calm setting, particularly for travellers interested in spiritual stops.
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Damodar Kund
Situated at the base of the hills, this sacred water tank looks especially scenic during the rains. Surrounded by greenery and fresh monsoon water, it offers a quieter corner for visitors wanting a slower pace away from busier routes.
Datar Hills
For wide views of the surrounding valleys, Datar Hills remains a popular stop. During the monsoon, fog-covered slopes and glimpses of the flowing Kalwa River make this area especially attractive for photographs.
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Girnar ropeway
Choose the ropeway during heavy rain
Instead of climbing thousands of slippery stone steps, many travellers now prefer the Girnar Ropeway. The cable car offers sweeping views of the hills while reducing the risk of accidents during wet weather.
Monsoon travel tips
Avoid slippery trekking routes
Traditional climbing routes can become risky after rainfall. Wet stone pathways are often difficult to navigate, particularly for families or elderly travellers.
Check the weather forecast
Rainfall in Gujarat can change quickly. Before planning your trip, review local weather updates to avoid travel disruptions caused by sudden heavy showers.
Girnar trip budget
How much should you spend?
A short monsoon trip to Girnar can fit different budgets. For budget travellers, a one-day visit may cost around Rs1,500–Rs 2,500 per person, including local transport, meals, and entry-related expenses. If you plan an overnight stay, hotel costs in Junagadh generally start from Rs 1,200 and can go beyond Rs 4,000 depending on comfort level. The Girnar Ropeway ticket usually costs around Rs 700–Rs 800 for adults, while food at local eateries remains reasonably priced. Travelling by train or bus from nearby Gujarat cities also helps keep expenses lower.
Girnar during monsoon offers a quieter side of travel, where green hills, temple routes, and cooler weather come together. With proper planning and attention to weather conditions, it can turn into a comfortable and memorable seasonal getaway.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What makes Girnar a good destination during the monsoon season?
What are some recommended travel tips for visiting Girnar during monsoon?
It is advised to avoid slippery trekking routes, as wet stone pathways can be risky. Always check the local weather forecast before your trip to prevent disruptions from sudden heavy showers.
Why is the Girnar Ropeway a good option during heavy rain?
The ropeway is recommended during heavy rain to avoid climbing thousands of slippery stone steps. It offers sweeping views of the hills while significantly reducing the risk of accidents in wet weather.
What is the estimated budget for a monsoon trip to Girnar?
A one-day budget trip may cost Rs 1,500–Rs 2,500 per person, including transport, meals, and entry. Overnight hotel stays in Junagadh start from Rs 1,200, and a ropeway ticket is around Rs 700–Rs 800.