Budget Traveller | Girnar In Monsoon: Best Places To Visit, Ropeway Tips And Travel Itinerary

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Monsoon transforms Girnar into a serene, green, spiritual getaway.

Explore temples, scenic views; use ropeway to avoid slippery steps.

Check forecasts, avoid wet routes, plan a budget-friendly trip.

Tucked away in Gujarat’s Junagadh district, Girnar takes on a completely different character during the monsoon. The ancient hill range, known for its spiritual importance among Hindu and Jain devotees, turns greener, quieter, and far more refreshing after the rains arrive. Mist settles across the peaks, waterfalls begin flowing, and the surroundings feel noticeably calmer than peak tourist months. Whether you want peaceful temple visits, scenic viewpoints, or simply cooler weather, the season offers a refreshing reason to explore Girnar. Here are some of the best places to visit and important travel tips.

Girnar Monsoon Spots

Bordevi Temple

Hidden within a forested stretch, this peaceful temple becomes especially appealing during the monsoon. The route leading here passes through green surroundings, small streams, and quiet natural patches, making the journey feel just as rewarding as the destination.

Bhavnath Mahadev Temple

Located near the foothills, this temple dedicated to Lord Shiva sees many visitors during Shravan. The cooler weather and rain-washed surroundings create a calm setting, particularly for travellers interested in spiritual stops.

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Damodar Kund

Situated at the base of the hills, this sacred water tank looks especially scenic during the rains. Surrounded by greenery and fresh monsoon water, it offers a quieter corner for visitors wanting a slower pace away from busier routes.

Datar Hills

For wide views of the surrounding valleys, Datar Hills remains a popular stop. During the monsoon, fog-covered slopes and glimpses of the flowing Kalwa River make this area especially attractive for photographs.

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Girnar ropeway

Choose the ropeway during heavy rain

Instead of climbing thousands of slippery stone steps, many travellers now prefer the Girnar Ropeway. The cable car offers sweeping views of the hills while reducing the risk of accidents during wet weather.

Monsoon travel tips

Avoid slippery trekking routes

Traditional climbing routes can become risky after rainfall. Wet stone pathways are often difficult to navigate, particularly for families or elderly travellers.

Check the weather forecast

Rainfall in Gujarat can change quickly. Before planning your trip, review local weather updates to avoid travel disruptions caused by sudden heavy showers.

Girnar trip budget

How much should you spend?

A short monsoon trip to Girnar can fit different budgets. For budget travellers, a one-day visit may cost around Rs1,500–Rs 2,500 per person, including local transport, meals, and entry-related expenses. If you plan an overnight stay, hotel costs in Junagadh generally start from Rs 1,200 and can go beyond Rs 4,000 depending on comfort level. The Girnar Ropeway ticket usually costs around Rs 700–Rs 800 for adults, while food at local eateries remains reasonably priced. Travelling by train or bus from nearby Gujarat cities also helps keep expenses lower.

Girnar during monsoon offers a quieter side of travel, where green hills, temple routes, and cooler weather come together. With proper planning and attention to weather conditions, it can turn into a comfortable and memorable seasonal getaway.