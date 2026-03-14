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HomeLifestyleWaking Up With Numb Hands? Here’s Why It Happens During Sleep

Waking Up With Numb Hands? Here’s Why It Happens During Sleep

Hands going numb while sleeping? Learn why night-time tingling happens, common sleeping mistakes and simple ways to relieve numbness quickly.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 14 Mar 2026 11:32 AM (IST)
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Have you ever woken up in the middle of the night only to realise your hand feels completely numb, almost as if it has lost all sensation? Many people experience this unsettling moment during sleep. While it can feel alarming, it is actually a fairly common occurrence. Research suggests that nearly one-third of adults experience numbness or tingling in their hands, wrists or arms at least once a week during sleep. In medical terms, this sensation is known as nocturnal paraesthesia. In most cases it is harmless, but if it happens frequently or continues for a long time after waking up, seeking medical advice may be important.

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Why Hands Become Numb During Sleep

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

According to health information organisation SleepFoundation, the most common reason behind night-time hand numbness is pressure on the nerves. When a nerve is compressed or blood flow to a particular area temporarily decreases, it can lead to a tingling sensation often described as “pins and needles”.

This feeling is essentially the body’s signal that a certain part is under pressure and needs to change position. Once the pressure is relieved, normal sensation typically returns within minutes.

Sleeping Position Can Also Be Responsible

In many cases, an incorrect sleeping posture can trigger numbness in the hands. For example, bending the wrist while sleeping, placing the hand under the head, resting the head on the arm, or putting body weight directly on the arm may compress nerves.

Even factors such as an unsuitable pillow height or poor neck and spine alignment can make the issue worse. When these positions restrict blood flow to the arm or wrist for a period of time, the hand may temporarily lose sensation.

Other Possible Health Reasons

Occasionally, numb hands may also indicate underlying nerve-related conditions. One example is peripheral neuropathy, where nerves fail to function properly and may cause numbness, burning sensations or tingling in the hands and feet.

Several factors can contribute to such nerve issues, including diabetes, vitamin deficiencies, infections, certain medication side effects, or excessive alcohol consumption.

How To Relieve Hand Numbness Quickly

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

If you wake up with a numb hand, there is usually no need to panic. In most situations, simply changing your body position can help restore circulation. Gently moving your arms and legs, stretching your fingers, or shaking the hand lightly often brings relief within minutes.

A light massage or placing the hands under lukewarm water can also improve blood circulation and reduce the tingling sensation. However, if the numbness occurs frequently, or if it is accompanied by pain or weakness, consulting a doctor is the safest step.

Night-time hand numbness may seem worrying, but it is often just the body’s way of signalling that something needs adjusting. By paying attention to sleeping posture and overall nerve health, many people can reduce the chances of waking up with that familiar “pins and needles” feeling.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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Frequently Asked Questions

When should I seek medical advice for hand numbness?

You should consult a doctor if hand numbness occurs frequently, persists for a long time after waking, or is accompanied by pain or weakness.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Mar 2026 11:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sleeping Problems Health Tips Lifestyle Health Night Numbness
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