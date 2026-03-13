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Endometriosis Awareness Month: Some health conditions quietly affect millions of women but often remain misunderstood for years. Endometriosis is one such condition, a complex and frequently overlooked disorder that can interfere with reproductive health and, in many cases, make it difficult for women to conceive.

Medical experts say the condition can appear at any point between the onset of menstruation during adolescence and menopause. For many women, the symptoms begin early but remain undiagnosed for years, which is why awareness around the condition continues to grow globally.

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What Is Endometriosis?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), endometriosis occurs when tissue similar to the lining inside the uterus begins to grow outside it. Under normal circumstances, this tissue is found only inside the uterine lining. However, in this condition, it may develop on the ovaries, fallopian tubes or other areas within the pelvic region.

This abnormal growth can trigger inflammation, severe pain and the formation of scar tissue. Over time, these changes may interfere with the reproductive organs, which is why the condition is sometimes associated with difficulties in becoming pregnant.

What Experts Say About The Cause

Despite extensive research, specialists say the exact cause of endometriosis remains unclear. According to reports cited by the WHO, scientists continue to investigate several possible factors that may contribute to the condition.

Some studies suggest it may be linked to abnormalities in the immune system. In other cases, doctors have observed that the condition appears more frequently in families where it has occurred before. Researchers have also found that women living with immune-related illnesses, such as lupus, multiple sclerosis or inflammatory bowel disease, may face a slightly higher risk.

Why Diagnosis Often Takes Years

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One of the biggest challenges with endometriosis is identifying it early. The condition does not always present the same symptoms in every individual, which can make diagnosis difficult.

Reports indicate that many women wait between four and twelve years before receiving an accurate diagnosis. Persistent pelvic pain, unusually heavy bleeding, severe menstrual cramps and difficulty conceiving are among the common signs that may prompt further medical investigation.

Doctors typically rely on imaging tests such as ultrasound or MRI to examine the pelvic region. In certain cases, laparoscopy surgery may also be performed to confirm the diagnosis.

Currently, there is no permanent cure for endometriosis. However, its symptoms can often be managed with medications or surgical treatment, depending on the severity.

Can Treatment Help With Fertility?

When endometriosis begins to affect fertility, medical professionals may recommend specialised reproductive treatments. Options such as ovulation induction, intrauterine insemination (IUI) and in vitro fertilisation (IVF) are sometimes considered to support pregnancy.

Early awareness and timely consultation with healthcare providers remain essential. Recognising symptoms and seeking medical advice can help many women manage the condition more effectively and explore available treatment options.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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