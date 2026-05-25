Nautapa begins on May 25, 2026, when the Sun enters Rohini Nakshatra. It lasts for the first nine days of the Sun's transit in this constellation, concluding on June 2, 2026.
Nautapa 2026 Begins Today: Know Why This Intense Heat Period Is Considered Important In Astrology And Science
Nautapa 2026 has begun with intense heat and rare astrological significance. Here’s why these nine scorching days are considered important for nature and seasonal balance.
- Nautapa period of extreme heat begins May 25, 2026.
- Sun enters Rohini Nakshatra, intensifying heatwave conditions.
- Rare astrological alignment with Adhik Maas predicts severe heat.
- Intense heat is traditionally viewed as essential for ecological balance.
Every year during the Hindu month of Jyeshtha, the period known as Nautapa begins, bringing with it extreme heat and scorching weather conditions. According to Panchang calculations, Nautapa starts when the Sun enters the Rohini Nakshatra. During this phase, the Sun’s rays are believed to become more intense, causing hot winds, harsh sunlight and heatwave-like conditions across many regions. Both astrology and science mention the significance and effects of this period.
ALSO READ: Nautapa 2026: Intense Heatwave Period To Begin From May 25, Follow These Tips To Stay Safe And Healthy
Nautapa 2026 Start And End Date
In 2026, the Sun will enter Rohini Nakshatra on Monday, May 25 at 3:44 PM and will remain in the constellation till June 8. Out of these 15 days of the Sun’s transit, the first nine days are referred to as Nautapa. Therefore, Nautapa will be observed from May 25 to June 2 this year.
Rare Astrological Combination This Year
Astrologers believe that Nautapa occurring during Adhik Maas, also known as Malmas, is a rare coincidence. Since there is an Adhik Maas in the month of Jyeshtha this year, the month will continue for two lunar cycles. Experts also point out that there will be two Tuesdays during the nine days of Nautapa, which is considered a sign of intense heat.
In astrology, Mars is associated with fire and energy. Because of this planetary influence, astrologers predict stronger heatwaves during Nautapa, with temperatures possibly touching 48 to 50 degrees Celsius in some areas.
Why Nautapa Is Considered Important
The mention of Nautapa often creates fear among people because of the unbearable heat experienced during these nine days. However, traditional beliefs describe Nautapa not as a curse but as a necessary natural process that benefits the Earth.
According to the ancient scriptures and folklore, the intense heat during Nautapa plays an important role in maintaining ecological balance. A traditional verse explains the importance of these hot days:
“If hot winds do not blow during the first two days, rats will multiply rapidly.
If the heat is absent in the next two days, crop-damaging insects will increase.
If the following two days are not intensely hot, locust eggs will survive.
Without sufficient heat, disease-causing bacteria may not get destroyed.
If the heat remains weak further, snakes and scorpions may multiply uncontrollably.
And if strong heat and winds do not occur towards the end, excessive storms could damage crops.”
ALSO READ: Ganga Dussehra 2026 Today: Know Snan-Daan Timings, Puja Muhurat, Significance And More
Heatwaves During Nautapa Seen As Necessary
Traditional beliefs suggest that the heat and hot winds during Nautapa help control pests, insects and harmful organisms that could otherwise damage crops and affect public health. For this reason, Nautapa is considered essential for environmental balance and agriculture.
While experts advise people to take precautions against heatwaves and dehydration during this period, many also view Nautapa as an important seasonal cycle necessary for nature and farming.
[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]
Before You Go
Magh Mela: Triveni Sangam Witnesses Sea of Faith on First Snan of Magh Mela
Frequently Asked Questions
When does Nautapa begin and end in 2026?
What is special about Nautapa in 2026 astrologically?
This year, Nautapa coincides with Adhik Maas (Malmas), a rare occurrence. Additionally, there will be two Tuesdays during the nine days, which is considered an indicator of intense heat.
Why is Nautapa considered important despite the extreme heat?
Traditional beliefs state that the intense heat during Nautapa is crucial for ecological balance. It helps control pests, insects, and bacteria that could harm crops and public health.
What are the predicted temperatures during Nautapa 2026?
Due to astrological influences, particularly Mars (associated with fire and energy), astrologers predict stronger heatwaves. Temperatures may reach 48 to 50 degrees Celsius in some areas.