Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nautapa period of extreme heat begins May 25, 2026.

Sun enters Rohini Nakshatra, intensifying heatwave conditions.

Rare astrological alignment with Adhik Maas predicts severe heat.

Intense heat is traditionally viewed as essential for ecological balance.

Every year during the Hindu month of Jyeshtha, the period known as Nautapa begins, bringing with it extreme heat and scorching weather conditions. According to Panchang calculations, Nautapa starts when the Sun enters the Rohini Nakshatra. During this phase, the Sun’s rays are believed to become more intense, causing hot winds, harsh sunlight and heatwave-like conditions across many regions. Both astrology and science mention the significance and effects of this period.

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Nautapa 2026 Start And End Date

In 2026, the Sun will enter Rohini Nakshatra on Monday, May 25 at 3:44 PM and will remain in the constellation till June 8. Out of these 15 days of the Sun’s transit, the first nine days are referred to as Nautapa. Therefore, Nautapa will be observed from May 25 to June 2 this year.

Rare Astrological Combination This Year

Astrologers believe that Nautapa occurring during Adhik Maas, also known as Malmas, is a rare coincidence. Since there is an Adhik Maas in the month of Jyeshtha this year, the month will continue for two lunar cycles. Experts also point out that there will be two Tuesdays during the nine days of Nautapa, which is considered a sign of intense heat.

In astrology, Mars is associated with fire and energy. Because of this planetary influence, astrologers predict stronger heatwaves during Nautapa, with temperatures possibly touching 48 to 50 degrees Celsius in some areas.

Why Nautapa Is Considered Important

The mention of Nautapa often creates fear among people because of the unbearable heat experienced during these nine days. However, traditional beliefs describe Nautapa not as a curse but as a necessary natural process that benefits the Earth.

According to the ancient scriptures and folklore, the intense heat during Nautapa plays an important role in maintaining ecological balance. A traditional verse explains the importance of these hot days:

“If hot winds do not blow during the first two days, rats will multiply rapidly.

If the heat is absent in the next two days, crop-damaging insects will increase.

If the following two days are not intensely hot, locust eggs will survive.

Without sufficient heat, disease-causing bacteria may not get destroyed.

If the heat remains weak further, snakes and scorpions may multiply uncontrollably.

And if strong heat and winds do not occur towards the end, excessive storms could damage crops.”

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Heatwaves During Nautapa Seen As Necessary

Traditional beliefs suggest that the heat and hot winds during Nautapa help control pests, insects and harmful organisms that could otherwise damage crops and affect public health. For this reason, Nautapa is considered essential for environmental balance and agriculture.

While experts advise people to take precautions against heatwaves and dehydration during this period, many also view Nautapa as an important seasonal cycle necessary for nature and farming.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]