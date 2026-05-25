Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPetrol, Diesel Rates Hiked For Fourth Time In 10 Days; Delhi Prices Jump Sharply

Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked For Fourth Time In 10 Days; Delhi Prices Jump Sharply

In Delhi, petrol became costlier by Rs 2.61 per litre and now costs Rs 102.12 per litre, while diesel rose by Rs 2.71 to Rs 95.20 per litre.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 25 May 2026 07:19 AM (IST)

Petrol and diesel prices were increased once again on Monday, adding to the financial burden on consumers already grappling with rising costs.

From 6 am on May 25, 2026, petrol in Delhi became costlier by Rs 2.61 per litre, taking the retail price to Rs 102.12 per litre. Diesel prices also saw a sharp jump, rising by Rs 2.71 per litre to reach Rs 95.20 per litre.

The latest revision marks the fourth increase in fuel prices within just 10 days, signalling a continued upward trend in retail rates across the country amid the Iran war. 

Fuel Prices Continue Upward Climb

The recent hike follows a series of increases announced earlier this month. On May 15, petrol and diesel prices were raised by nearly Rs 3 per litre.

Just four days later, on May 19, fuel prices went up again by around 90 paise per litre. Another increase of nearly 90 paise followed on May 23.

Now, with the latest revision on May 25, consumers are once again facing a significant jump in daily fuel expenses.

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 25 May 2026 06:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Diesel Price Hike Petrol Price Hike Fuel Price Hike
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked For Fourth Time In 10 Days; Delhi Prices Jump Sharply
Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked For Fourth Time In 10 Days; Delhi Prices Jump Sharply
Business
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again By Rs 2.61-2.71: Check City-Wise Rates For May 25
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again: Check City-Wise Rates For May 25
Business
Petrol, Diesel Price Hike: Why Fuel Costs Differ In BJP And Congress-Ruled States? Explained
Why Petrol, Diesel Costs Differ In BJP And Congress-Ruled States? Explained
Business
Trump’s New Fed Chief Kevin Warsh Promises ‘Reform-Oriented’ Central Bank Amid Rate Cut Pressure
Trump’s New Fed Chief Kevin Warsh Promises ‘Reform-Oriented’ Central Bank
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Russia unleashes massive missile and drone strike on Kyiv, Ukraine reels under heavy bombardment
Big Breaking: US–Iran likely to extend 60-day ceasefire under MoU agreement
Big Breaking: Trump posts edited map of Iran with US flag, labels it “United States of Middle East”
Big Update: “Behaviour changed after pregnancy,” claims husband Samarth Singh
Breaking News: Suicide Blast in Quetta Near Railway Track Kills 26 People
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget