Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked For Fourth Time In 10 Days; Delhi Prices Jump Sharply

Petrol and diesel prices were increased once again on Monday, adding to the financial burden on consumers already grappling with rising costs.

From 6 am on May 25, 2026, petrol in Delhi became costlier by Rs 2.61 per litre, taking the retail price to Rs 102.12 per litre. Diesel prices also saw a sharp jump, rising by Rs 2.71 per litre to reach Rs 95.20 per litre.

The latest revision marks the fourth increase in fuel prices within just 10 days, signalling a continued upward trend in retail rates across the country amid the Iran war.

Fuel Prices Continue Upward Climb

The recent hike follows a series of increases announced earlier this month. On May 15, petrol and diesel prices were raised by nearly Rs 3 per litre.

Just four days later, on May 19, fuel prices went up again by around 90 paise per litre. Another increase of nearly 90 paise followed on May 23.

Now, with the latest revision on May 25, consumers are once again facing a significant jump in daily fuel expenses.