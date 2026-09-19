India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsLifestyleWhy Do Some People Talk In Their Sleep? Know The Causes And Triggers

Why Do Some People Talk In Their Sleep? Know The Causes And Triggers

Sleep talking, medically known as somniloquy, is a common parasomnia that may involve mumbling, speaking, or making sounds during sleep.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 19 Sep 2026 03:36 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Improve sleep habits, avoid stimulants, ensure timely rest.

Our brains are active even during sleep, which is why many people dream at night. Some people, while dreaming, also engage in activities like talking or mumbling. Many people ignore this problem, considering it common. But have you ever wondered whether muttering at night is simply a normal habit or a sign of some illness? Let's explore the causes of sleep muttering and some other related information.

What Is Mumbling In Your Sleep Called?

Sleep talking is called somniloquy. It is a type of sleep disorder classified as a parasomnia. It is usually harmless and a common problem with dreaming and sleep. Some people actually speak after seeing the activity in their dreams. Others may also engage in movements like kicking their feet or waving their hands while speaking.

ALSO READ | Tired Despite 7-8 Hours Of Sleep? This Hidden Factor Could Be Behind It

Reason For Grumbling?

There are many reasons for sleep talking. It's usually due to dreaming, processing emotions, and other sleep-related processes. However, the most common cause of sleep talking is stress and anxiety. While sleeping, a person reflects on the stress and anxiety of the day. The brain then tries to process and understand the events and memories of the day, leading to sleep talking. Some people often talk in their sleep while having nightmares, which can be caused by fear, anxiety, or sudden stress.

ALSO READ | New Cat Species Discovered In Bolivia After 100 Years: Meet Leopardus Tilcayo

What Things Should Be Kept In Mind?

Sleep muttering is completely normal. However, daily sleep muttering or nightmares can be a cause for concern. Improving certain habits can help prevent this problem. Not sleeping on time is a major cause. Lack of sleep is also a contributing factor to sleep muttering. Avoid alcohol, tea, or coffee before bed; these can affect your sleep. Keep the bedroom environment calm. Reading a book or listening to soft music before bed is a good idea. This relaxes your mind, helping you sleep better.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

Frequently Asked Questions

How can one reduce sleep talking?

Improving sleep habits can help. Ensure you go to sleep on time, avoid alcohol, tea, or coffee before bed, and maintain a calm bedroom environment by reading or listening to soft music.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 19 Sep 2026 02:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sleep Disorder Parasomnia Sleep Talking Sleep Muttering Somniloquy Talking In Sleep Causes Of Sleep Talking Sleep Talking And Dreams Stress And Sleep Talking Anxiety And Sleep Nightmares And Sleep Talking
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Lifestyle
Budget Traveller | Planning A Luxury Holiday? Explore These 4 Indian Destinations In 2026
Budget Traveller | Planning A Luxury Holiday? Explore These 4 Indian Destinations In 2026
Lifestyle
Pet First | Thinking Of Getting A Cat? Know The Costs, Vet Care And Changes To Your Routine
Pet First | Thinking Of Getting A Cat? Know The Costs, Vet Care And Changes To Your Routine
Lifestyle
Mahalaya 2026 Rituals: How To Observe Tarpan, Shradh And Pitru Puja
Mahalaya 2026 Rituals: How To Observe Tarpan, Shradh And Pitru Puja
Lifestyle
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Bangkok Devotees Offer Bubble Tea To Bappa, Video Goes Viral | WATCH
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Bangkok Devotees Offer Bubble Tea To Bappa, Video Goes Viral | WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Middle East Crisis: Saudi Strikes Houthi Targets as Red Sea Trade Route Faces Fresh Threat
Gurugram News: Two Workers Die After Falling From 19th Floor, Labourers Clash at Site
Bihar Politics: Anant Singh’s Revolt Against Neeraj Kumar Sparks Tension Inside JDU
DUSU Election: ABVP’s Yash Dabas Takes Lead After Sixth Round, Independents Make Big Gains
Greater Noida News: Speeding Cars Hit Five, Injure Schoolgirl in Two Separate Incidents
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget