New Cat Species Discovered In Bolivia After 100 Years: Meet Leopardus Tilcayo

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A new spotted cat species, Leopardus tilcayo, discovered in Bolivia.

Genomic analysis confirmed this distinct species after years of investigation.

Discovery expands cat genus understanding and influences conservation strategies.

Researchers have identified a mysterious spotted cat found in Bolivia’s Yungas forests as a new species, marking the first discovery of a previously unknown member of the cat family in more than a century. Scientists have named it Leopardus tilcayo after the local name used for the animal. The discovery followed years of investigation, beginning with photographs taken at a wildlife sanctuary and culminating in detailed genomic analysis. Researchers say the finding expands understanding of the small wild cat genus Leopardus and could influence future conservation strategies. However, much about the animal’s behaviour, diet, reproduction and population remains unknown.

How The Mysterious Cat Was Identified

A Strange Discovery At A Wildlife Sanctuary

The story began in 2016, when biologist and National Geographic Explorer Paola Nogales-Ascarrunz received a call from a wildlife sanctuary in Bolivia. A local man had brought in a kitten he had found on a road near a forest. He initially believed it was a domestic cat, but after caring for it for about a year, he recognised it was wild and needed a more suitable home.

Nogales-Ascarrunz, who leads the Bolivian Felids Research Program, visited the Senda Verde wildlife sanctuary to examine the animal. Its small face, rounded ears, long whiskers, and leopard-like spots immediately caught her attention.

“I took a hundred pictures of it,” remembers Nogales-Ascarrunz. “I was so fascinated.” At first, she believed the animal belonged to Leopardus tigrinus, a group of small spotted cats commonly known as tiger cats, tigrinas or oncillas.

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A Difference That Raised Questions

The mystery deepened in 2019, when Nogales-Ascarrunz was preparing a booklet on Bolivia’s cat species. While comparing her photographs with a reference image from Brazil, she noticed a striking difference: the Bolivian cat had much larger rosettes.

“This is so wrong,” she thought. It took several more years for her to develop the genetic-analysis expertise needed to investigate the animal. Working with geneticist Eduardo Eizirik of Pontifical Catholic University of Rio Grande do Sul and study co-lead author Jonas Lescroart of the University of Antwerp, she examined the cat’s place in the Leopardus family tree.

The researchers propose the scientific name Leopardus tilcayo, based on the word local people used for the animal. Nogales-Ascarrunz said residents told her the name had been passed down through generations, although it does not appear to have a specific meaning in Spanish or Quechua.

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What The Study Reveals About Leopardus Tilcayo

Genomic Analysis Confirms A Distinct Species

The study, published in Current Biology, identifies L. tilcayo as a species distinct from other tiger cats. Researchers compared complete genomes from 38 individuals across the Leopardus genus and found that the newly identified cat had diverged from other tiger cats around 1.4 million years ago.

That evolutionary separation is comparable to the distance between modern lions and extinct cave lions, according to the source report.

The findings also add to a growing understanding of tiger cats as a species complex—a group once treated as one species but now understood to contain several genetically distinct species. Earlier research in 2013 and 2024 had already expanded the number of recognised tiger cat species. The latest study brings the proposed total to five.

A New Branch In The Small Cat Family

James Sanderson, founder and director of the Small Wild Cat Conservation Foundation and a researcher who was not involved in the study, said the findings significantly change how specialists classify small cats in the Leopardus genus.

The study also presents evidence for a proposed new tiger cat subspecies in Peru, Leopardus tigrinus antisuyo. Sanderson suggested that genetic research could eventually reveal that margays, another type of small spotted cat, may comprise several species rather than one widespread species. However, co-lead researcher Eizirik said more focused genetic research would be needed before making that determination.

Why The Discovery Matters For Conservation

More Species Could Mean Greater Conservation Needs

Identifying separate species can change how scientists assess their conservation status. If a population previously considered one widespread species is divided into several distinct species, each group may have a much smaller geographic range and population.

Eizirik explained that a tiger cat spread across a large area might not appear endangered when treated as one species. But if it is found to represent five separate species, each must be assessed individually.

Sanderson similarly noted that splitting one group into several species can reduce the estimated population size of each, potentially increasing the urgency of conservation efforts. Scientists do not yet know how many tilcayos remain in the wild.

Much About The Cat Remains Unknown

At present, scientists know that Leopardus tilcayo lives in Bolivia’s Yungas forest ecoregion, located on the eastern slopes of the Andes. But key details about the species—including its diet, predators, reproduction, and daily behaviour- remain unclear.

Nogales-Ascarrunz said: “So many basic things are not known,” says Nogales-Ascarrunz, who is co-lead author of the new study.

The discovery highlights how much remains to be documented among small wild cats, which are often difficult to study because of their elusive behaviour and limited scientific research.

The identification of Leopardus tilcayo adds a new species to the cat family and shows how modern genetic tools can uncover differences that photographs alone may miss. For scientists, the discovery is both a taxonomic milestone and a reminder that understanding a species is an important first step towards protecting it.