Cyclone Arnab Landfall Expected Earlier, Likely To Hit Coast On October 28

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cyclone Arnab nears Andhra Pradesh coast, early October 28 landfall.

Authorities evacuating vulnerable populations; NDRF, SDRF teams deployed.

Fifty-eight train services cancelled; educational institutions closed as precaution.

The landfall of Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) Arnab is expected earlier than anticipated due to its faster movement. The storm is now likely to make landfall between 2 am and 4 am on October 28, near Yanam, between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, along the Andhra Pradesh coast.

Cyclonic storm Arnab has intensified over the Bay of Bengal and is moving towards the Andhra Pradesh coast, prompting a red alert in Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha. The cyclone has also disrupted railway operations, with 58 train services cancelled between October 27 and October 30, 2026.

The cyclone has also disrupted railway operations, with 58 train services cancelled between October 27 and October 30, 2026. Several other trains have been rescheduled as a precautionary measure to ensure passenger safety.

According to the weather department, the storm was around 170 kilometres from Visakhapatnam at 11:30 am on October 27, moving at a speed of 20 kilometres per hour.

Winds are expected to reach speeds of 125–135 kilometres per hour during landfall, with gusts reaching up to 150 kilometres per hour.

Cyclone Arnab: 5.7 Lakh People Identified In Vulnerable Areas

Authorities have stepped up preparedness measures in anticipation of the cyclone's impact. Around 5.7 lakh people have been identified in vulnerable areas, while 4,711 pregnant women have been moved to safe medical facilities.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been deployed across 11 districts.

Authorities expect 2,460 villages and 92 urban areas across 16 districts to be affected. A total of 1,763 relief camps and 2,907 control rooms have been arranged to respond to emergencies.

Educational institutions in affected areas will remain closed on Tuesday and Wednesday. Movement along beaches has been restricted, while residents of low-lying areas are being moved to safer locations.

The administration has urged people to stay away from the coast, avoid unnecessary travel and move to safe locations.

Cyclone Arnab Helpline Numbers

Authorities have issued the following helpline numbers for residents seeking assistance:

Cyclone-related complaints: WhatsApp 9552300009

Power supply issues or fallen wires: 1912

Residents have been advised to follow official instructions and take necessary precautions as the storm approaches the coast.

Cyclone Arnab: 58 Train Services Cancelled Till October 30

The impact of Cyclone Arnab has extended to railway operations, with several services cancelled and others rescheduled. The railway authorities have cancelled 58 train services between October 27 and October 30, 2026, in view of the cyclone.

The Vijayawada Division has issued a bulletin regarding the cancellations. Passengers have been advised to check the latest train status before starting their journeys through the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) app, railway helpline 139 or their respective stations.

The cancellations have primarily affected routes in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, particularly the Vijayawada–Visakhapatnam corridor.

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Major Express And Long-Distance Trains Cancelled

Among the major cancelled services are:

12740 Secunderabad–Visakhapatnam

12739 Visakhapatnam–Secunderabad

20707/20708 Secunderabad–Visakhapatnam Express

20833/20834 Visakhapatnam–Secunderabad

22875/22876 Visakhapatnam–Guntur

17243 Guntur–Rayagada

17244 Rayagada–Guntur

12718 Vijayawada–Visakhapatnam

12717 Visakhapatnam–Vijayawada

Several long-distance trains have also been cancelled, including:

17206 Kakinada Port–Sainagar Shirdi

17205 Sainagar Shirdi–Kakinada Port

12704 Secunderabad–Howrah

22882 Bhubaneswar–Pune

12787 Narasapur–Nagarsol

20810 Nanded–Sambalpur

17015 Bhubaneswar New–Secunderabad

Local And Passenger Train Services Also Hit

The cyclone has also disrupted local and passenger services. More than 20 MEMU and passenger trains on routes including Bhimavaram Junction–Nidadavolu, Nidadavolu–Bhimavaram, Bhimavaram–Vijayawada, Rajahmundry–Vijayawada, Narasapur–Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam–Parvatipuram and Rajahmundry–Bhimavaram Junction will remain cancelled on October 27 and 28.

Railway authorities said the cancellations were necessary as strong winds and heavy rainfall have been forecast in coastal areas.

Train services will be restored only after safety inspections of railway tracks and signalling systems are completed. Passengers will receive full refunds for their tickets, the railway authorities said.

Passengers Advised To Check Train Status Before Travel

Passengers travelling through cyclone-affected areas have been advised to verify their train's status before leaving for the station. They can check updates through the NTES app, call railway helpline 139 or contact the relevant railway station.

With the storm expected to approach the Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28, authorities are continuing precautionary measures to minimise risks to residents and railway passengers.

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