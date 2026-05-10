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HomeLifestyleWhen Is Father’s Day In 2026: Know Date, History, Significance, And All About This Special Day

When Is Father’s Day In 2026: Know Date, History, Significance, And All About This Special Day

Father’s Day celebrates the love, sacrifices and guidance of fathers while highlighting the history and emotional significance behind the occasion.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 10 May 2026 03:28 PM (IST)
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  • Digital trends influence modern Father's Day celebrations.

Father’s Day is more than just an occasion to give gifts or share heartfelt posts on social media. It is a special day dedicated to recognising the silent strength, sacrifices and unconditional support that fathers bring into their children’s lives. From teaching life lessons and offering guidance to standing firmly beside the family during difficult times, fathers often play one of the most influential roles in shaping a person’s future.

Celebrated across the world, Father’s Day gives people an opportunity to express gratitude and appreciation for the love, care and protection fathers provide throughout life. While mothers are often openly expressive with emotions, fathers are usually seen as quiet protectors whose affection is reflected through responsibility, hard work and constant support.

In 2026, Father’s Day will be observed on Sunday, June 21.

ALSO READ: Mother’s Day 2026: Planning A Special Day For Mom? Visit These Scenic Picnic Spots In Delhi NCR

Why Is Father’s Day Celebrated?

The day is primarily celebrated to express gratitude for the contribution fathers make in their children’s lives. It serves as a reminder of the important role fathers play in the growth, wellbeing and emotional strength of a family.

Father’s Day also offers children an opportunity to acknowledge the sacrifices their fathers make and express how valuable their presence is.

The History Behind Father’s Day

While Mother’s Day had gained popularity much earlier, the idea of Father’s Day began because of the efforts of an American woman named Sonora Smart Dodd.

She first celebrated Father’s Day on June 19, 1910, in honour of her father, a Civil War veteran who raised six children alone after the death of his wife. Inspired by his dedication and unconditional love, Sonora believed fathers also deserved a special day of recognition.

What began in a church in Washington later grew into a global celebration observed on the third Sunday of June every year.

How Father’s Day Is Celebrated In The Digital Era

Modern technology and social media have changed the way people celebrate Father’s Day today.

Many people post childhood photographs and heartfelt messages for their fathers on social media platforms. Others buy gifts such as fitness kits, gadgets, smartwatches, books and clothing through online shopping platforms.

Families separated by distance often celebrate through video calls, while many choose to spend quality time together by planning outings or trips.

Growing Popularity Of Father’s Day In India

With increasing global influence, Father’s Day has gained popularity among young people in both metropolitan cities and smaller towns across India. Although it is not a public holiday, many people see it as a meaningful opportunity to thank their 'silent heroes', their fathers.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How has Father's Day celebration evolved in the digital era?

In the digital era, Father's Day is celebrated through social media posts, online gift purchases, and video calls for families separated by distance.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 10 May 2026 03:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
History Of Father's Day Father's Day Date Father's Day Significance Father’s Day 2026
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