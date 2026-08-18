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English NewsLifestyleMcDonald's India Launches Shravan Specials with No-Onion-No-Garlic Menu

McDonald's India Launches Shravan Specials with No-Onion-No-Garlic Menu

McDonald’s India’s Shravan Special menu features no-onion-no-garlic vegetarian options, including burgers and fries, catering to devotees observing dietary traditions.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 18 Aug 2026 12:51 PM (IST)
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  • Initiative sparked social media debate on adapting global fast food.

As the holy month of Shravan continues, food choices become an important part of religious observances for many devotees. This year, McDonald's India has once again caught attention with special vegetarian offerings designed around customers who avoid onion and garlic during the month. The Shravan Special menu has gone viral on social media, with images showing modified versions of familiar McDonald's favourites. The move has sparked both curiosity and debate among food lovers.

What Is On The Shravan Special Menu?

The limited-period offerings include McAloo Tikki NONG Burger and Mexican McAloo Tikki NONG Burger, prepared without onion and garlic. The menu also features combinations involving unsalted fries and shakes. The idea is to give customers looking for vegetarian and onion-garlic-free choices an option while retaining the familiar fast-food format. Some McDonald's outlets have also listed Shravan-specific items under a "No Onion, No Garlic Specials" section.

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Why No Onion And Garlic?

Shravan is considered an auspicious month dedicated to Lord Shiva. Many devotees observe fasts or follow specific dietary practices during this period. Depending on individual traditions, some people avoid non-vegetarian food, onion and garlic, while others follow stricter fasting rules. McDonald's India has previously introduced similar adaptations for Shravan. In 2024, the company promoted onion- and garlic-free versions of popular vegetarian burgers, including McAloo Tikki and McCheese.

Social Media Reaction

The latest menu has generated plenty of reactions online. While some users appreciated the attempt to adapt a global fast-food menu to Indian dietary preferences, others questioned whether fast food fits into traditional Shravan fasting practices. Some social media users also pointed out that not every person observing a Shravan fast follows the same rules. For strict devotees, avoiding onion and garlic may be only one part of a broader fasting routine. The debate highlights how food brands increasingly adapt their offerings around India's diverse festivals, traditions and regional preferences.

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A Growing Indianisation Of Global Fast Food

McDonald's Shravan menu is another example of how international food chains modify their products for the Indian market. From vegetarian burgers to festival-specific offerings, brands increasingly look at local customs while developing seasonal menus. The Shravan Specials may not appeal to everyone observing the month, but their popularity online shows that Indian food habits can influence even the menus of global fast-food brands. For customers following specific religious dietary practices, however, it is important to check the ingredients and preparation details of any item before ordering, as fasting rules and dietary preferences can vary from person to person.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has McDonald's India offered Shravan specials before?

Yes, McDonald's India has previously introduced similar adaptations for Shravan. In 2024, they promoted onion- and garlic-free versions of popular vegetarian burgers.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 18 Aug 2026 12:51 PM (IST)
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