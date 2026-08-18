Budget Traveller | Explore Rajputana History And Top 5 Destinations Under Rs 10,000

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For many travellers, Rajasthan is synonymous with golden sand dunes, grand forts, magnificent palaces and royal heritage. But the arrival of the monsoon paints the state in a completely different colour. The Aravalli hills turn green, lakes fill up, waterfalls begin to flow and historic forts look even more dramatic against cloudy skies. Interestingly, Rajasthan was not always known by its present name. Before Independence, much of the region was popularly referred to as Rajputana, a name associated with the Rajput-ruled princely states. The transition from Rajputana to Rajasthan was closely linked to India's Independence and the integration of princely states. If you are planning a monsoon getaway, Rajasthan can also be explored on different budgets, from affordable road trips and homestays to luxury heritage experiences.

Why Was Rajasthan Called Rajputana?

Before 1947, the region comprising much of present-day Rajasthan consisted of several princely states, including Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Bikaner and Jaisalmer. The collective term Rajputana, broadly meaning the "Land of the Rajputs", became widely used during British rule. The British established the Rajputana Agency to manage relations with the princely states in the region. Historian James Tod also helped popularise the name and the history of the Rajput states through his writings in the 19th century. However, the region's history goes much further back. Different parts of present-day Rajasthan were known by different names over the centuries, reflecting changing kingdoms, communities and political boundaries.

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How Did Rajputana Become Rajasthan?

After India gained Independence in 1947, one of the biggest challenges before the new government was integrating hundreds of princely states into the Indian Union. The princely states of Rajputana were gradually brought together between 1948 and 1956. The integration process involved several stages and was led politically by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, with V.P. Menon playing an important administrative role. On March 30, 1949, major princely states including Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner and Jaisalmer joined the larger union. The date is now observed as Rajasthan Day. The name Rajasthan literally conveys the idea of a "Land of Kings", reflecting the region's long association with royal kingdoms and princely states. Over time, the newly integrated state evolved into the Rajasthan that we know today.

Udaipur: Lakes, Palaces And Green Hills

Udaipur is among the best places to experience Rajasthan during the monsoon. Rain clouds over Lake Pichola, the green Aravallis and the grand City Palace create a spectacular setting. Visitors can enjoy a boat ride on Lake Pichola, explore the City Palace and head towards Sajjangarh, popularly known as the Monsoon Palace, for panoramic views.

Approximate budget: A budget traveller can expect around Rs1,500–Rs3,000 per person per day for accommodation, food and local sightseeing. A comfortable trip can cost Rs3,500–Rs6,000 per person per day, excluding travel to Udaipur.

Mount Abu: Rajasthan's Only Hill Station

Mount Abu offers a refreshing contrast to the state's desert landscape. During the monsoon, the temperature drops, waterfalls become active and the surrounding hills are often covered in mist. Nakki Lake, Guru Shikhar, Toad Rock and the Dilwara Jain Temples are among the major attractions.

Approximate budget: Budget stays and food can cost around Rs1,500–Rs2,500 per person per day, while a more comfortable stay and sightseeing package may cost Rs3,000–Rs5,000 per person per day.

Bundi: A Quiet Monsoon Escape

If you want to experience Rajasthan away from the busiest tourist circuits, Bundi is worth considering. Its blue-painted houses, ancient stepwells, palace architecture and surrounding hills become especially attractive during the rainy season. Taragarh Fort, Bundi Palace, Raniji ki Baori and Sukh Mahal are among the places worth exploring.

Approximate budget: Bundi can be one of the more affordable options, with a basic stay, meals and local sightseeing costing roughly Rs1,000–Rs2,500 per person per day.

Jaipur: The Pink City Under Monsoon Clouds

Jaipur remains one of Rajasthan's most popular destinations throughout the year. During the monsoon, the surrounding Aravalli hills become greener, while rain-washed heritage buildings offer a different visual experience. Amber Fort, Nahargarh Fort, Jaigarh Fort, Jal Mahal and Hawa Mahal can be included in a short itinerary. Nahargarh is particularly popular around sunset for its sweeping views of the city.

Approximate budget: Budget travellers can plan for Rs1,500–Rs3,000 per person per day, while mid-range trips may cost around Rs3,500–Rs6,000 per person per day, excluding intercity travel.

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Ranthambore: A Different Monsoon Experience

Ranthambore is a favourite among wildlife enthusiasts, although monsoon travel requires some advance planning. Safari availability and operational zones can vary during the rainy season, and visitors should check the latest rules before booking. Beyond tigers, the landscape can offer sightings of several other animals and a wide variety of birds, depending on conditions and safari zones.

Approximate budget: A basic stay and meals may cost around Rs1,500–Rs3,000 per person per day, while packages that include better accommodation and safari experiences can go up to Rs4,000–Rs8,000 or more per person per day.

How Much Does A Rajasthan Monsoon Trip Cost?

The overall cost depends heavily on your starting city, transport and type of accommodation. For a 3-day budget trip, travellers can roughly keep Rs5,000–Rs9,000 per person, excluding long-distance travel to Rajasthan. A comfortable 3-day holiday may cost around Rs10,000–Rs18,000 per person, while luxury heritage stays can push the budget considerably higher.

For intercity travel, buses and trains are generally more economical, while private cabs offer greater flexibility but increase the overall cost. Travellers should also keep an additional Rs1,000–Rs2,000 per day for food and local transport if they are following a flexible mid-range itinerary.

Monsoon Travel Tips For Rajasthan

Carry comfortable and slip-resistant footwear because fort steps and pathways can become slippery after rain. Check weather conditions before travelling to hill destinations such as Mount Abu and keep some flexibility in your itinerary. If Ranthambore is on your list, confirm safari availability and operational zones before booking accommodation. For photography, early mornings and evenings generally offer pleasant light and dramatic skies. For a more memorable experience, consider staying in a heritage property or a hotel overlooking a lake or fort. These stays can cost more, but they allow you to experience Rajasthan's monsoon atmosphere without constantly travelling between attractions.

Why Visit Rajasthan During Monsoon?

Winter may remain the most popular season for Rajasthan tourism, but monsoon offers a quieter and greener version of the state. The combination of rain-filled lakes, misty forts, lush Aravalli landscapes and relatively fewer crowds gives popular destinations a fresh character. From the lakes of Udaipur and hills of Mount Abu to the heritage streets of Bundi and forts of Jaipur, monsoon is an ideal time to discover a lesser-seen side of the Land of Kings without necessarily spending a fortune.