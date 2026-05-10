Mother’s Day 2026: Planning A Special Day For Mom? Visit These Scenic Picnic Spots In Delhi NCR

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Celebrate Mother's Day with serene picnics away from city bustle.

Explore Delhi NCR's gardens, sanctuaries for peaceful family time.

Sunder Nursery, Sultanpur offer nature's calm for heartfelt talks.

Buddha Jayanti Park, Okhla Sanctuary provide scenic, relaxing escapes.

Mother’s Day is all about slowing down and spending meaningful time with the woman who has stood by you through every phase of life. While flowers, cakes and gifts remain timeless, sometimes the best celebration is simply being together in a peaceful setting away from the city rush.

This Mother’s Day, pack a picnic basket, step outdoors and create warm memories with your mom amidst greenery, calm lakes and heritage-filled corners of Delhi NCR. From scenic gardens to bird sanctuaries, these places offer the perfect backdrop for heartfelt conversations, long walks and a refreshing day out.

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Sunder Nursery

(Image Source: x/ sundernursery)

Hidden near Nizamuddin, Sunder Nursery feels like a quiet escape in the middle of the city. The lush lawns, lotus ponds and Mughal-era structures create a serene atmosphere that’s perfect for a relaxed Mother’s Day picnic. Early mornings here feel especially magical, with soft sunlight filtering through ancient trees and butterflies fluttering across the gardens.

Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary

(Image Source: x/ vineetkaul)

If your mother enjoys nature and peaceful surroundings, Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary makes for a lovely getaway. The sanctuary becomes especially vibrant during the migratory season, with hundreds of bird species filling the wetlands and trees. A calm walk through the trails, accompanied by birdsong, can turn into a truly refreshing experience.

Buddha Jayanti Park

Surrounded by greenery along the Delhi Ridge, Buddha Jayanti Park is known for its peaceful ambience and scenic beauty. The park houses a sacred Bodhi tree sapling and a striking Buddha statue set amid water and shaded pathways. With wide lawns and quiet corners, it’s an ideal place to unwind and enjoy meaningful moments with your mother.

Okhla Bird Sanctuary

Set along the Yamuna river near Noida, Okhla Bird Sanctuary is a favourite among bird watchers and nature lovers. The sanctuary attracts several migratory birds, making it lively and picturesque during this time of year. Carry a picnic mat, some homemade treats and a camera to make the most of a peaceful day outdoors with your mom.

Garden Of Five Senses

(Image Source: x/ IndiaAesthetica)

Located near the Mehrauli heritage area, the Garden of Five Senses offers a colourful blend of art, greenery and water features. From themed gardens and sculptures to open spaces ideal for lounging with snacks and tea, every corner feels thoughtfully designed. It’s a charming spot for families looking to spend a slow and joyful afternoon together.