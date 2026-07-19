Tolyamory describes relationships where one or both partners silently accept the other's outside romantic or sexual involvement without open discussion or approval. It's coined from 'tolerate' and 'polyamory,' often involving turning a blind eye rather than honest communication.
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Tolyamory Explained: Why Some Couples Choose To Ignore A Partner's Infidelity
Tolyamory is a newly coined relationship term describing couples who silently tolerate a partner's infidelity or outside relationships without openly agreeing to it. Experts explain how it differs from polyamory, why it happens and why the dynamic may be more common than many realise.
- Unlike polyamory, it lacks open discussion and mutual consent.
- Financial, family, and cultural factors often keep couples together.
- The term acknowledges an existing, unaddressed relationship pattern.
Frequently Asked Questions
What exactly is tolyamory?
How does tolyamory differ from polyamory or consensual non-monogamy?
Unlike polyamory, tolyamory lacks a clear, open agreement between partners regarding outside relationships. It often arises from silent tolerance after infidelity or an ultimatum, rather than mutual consent or explicit discussion.
Why do couples stay in tolyamorous relationships?
Couples may remain in tolyamorous relationships due to financial dependence, family responsibilities, cultural expectations, or emotional security. Discomfort with openly discussing relationship expectations can also lead partners to quietly accept such arrangements.
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