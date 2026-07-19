Tolyamory Explained: Why Some Couples Choose To Ignore A Partner's Infidelity

Polyamory has become a familiar relationship term in recent years, but another concept is quietly entering the conversation: tolyamory. Coined by sex and relationship columnist Dan Savage, the term describes couples who remain together despite one partner's outside romantic or sexual relationships, without openly agreeing to such an arrangement. Unlike consensual non-monogamy, tolyamory is often based on silent acceptance rather than honest discussion. Relationship experts believe this dynamic may be more common than many realise, even though it is rarely acknowledged. Here's what the term means, how it differs from other relationship styles, and why some couples find themselves in it.

What Is Tolyamory?

The term tolyamory was introduced by sex and relationship columnist Dan Savage on his podcast Savage Lovecast. It combines the words tolerate and polyamory to describe relationships where one or both partners quietly accept the other's romantic or sexual involvement outside the relationship without openly discussing or approving it.

Explaining the idea, Savage said, "[It's] someone willing to turn a blind eye to a lap dance or a brief affair after years of marriage... They’re willing to put up with it... They are, in a word, tolyamorous." Relationship researcher Marie Thouin offered a similar definition, saying, "Tolyamory is a relationship style where one or both members of a socially monogamous couple turn a blind eye to the sex their partner is having, or has had, with someone else, to maintain the relationship."

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How Is It Different From Polyamory?

Experts say tolyamory should not be confused with polyamory or other forms of consensual non-monogamy because there is usually no clear agreement between partners. According to Thouin, arrangements such as Poly Under Duress (PUD) and Don't Ask, Don't Tell (DADT) involve conversations and at least some level of consent. Tolyamory, however, often develops after infidelity or an ultimatum, with one partner choosing to tolerate the situation instead of ending the relationship.

Polyamory educator Leanne Yau explained, "Tolyamory is specifically when none of those conversations even happen, and people just are pretending and are in denial that something is happening."

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Why Do Some Couples Stay?

Experts believe there are several reasons people remain in tolyamorous relationships. Financial dependence, family responsibilities, cultural expectations, and emotional security can all make leaving a relationship difficult. Thouin noted that in some societies, discreet affairs are tolerated to preserve the appearance of a monogamous marriage. She also pointed out that unequal financial or social power can influence whether a partner chooses to stay despite infidelity.

Yau believes the term also reflects how uncomfortable many couples are with discussing their real expectations around relationships. Rather than having difficult conversations, some partners continue the relationship while quietly accepting behaviour they may never openly approve of.

Although the term is relatively new, experts believe tolyamory describes a relationship pattern that has existed for years. Giving it a name may encourage more open conversations about honesty, consent and expectations within long-term relationships.