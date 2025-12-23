Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleWeight Loss Tips: Baba Ramdev Reveals A Natural Way To Reduce Obesity, Advises Avoiding Synthetic Medicines

Weight Loss Tips: Baba Ramdev Reveals A Natural Way To Reduce Obesity, Advises Avoiding Synthetic Medicines

Baba Ramdev warns against synthetic weight-loss drugs and shares natural ways to reduce obesity through yoga, fasting, and healthy daily habits.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 23 Dec 2025 05:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Weight Loss Tips: Obesity Is Rising Due to Fast-Paced Life, Baba Ramdev Warns Against Shortcuts

In today’s fast-moving lifestyle and unhealthy routines, obesity has become a global problem. In a rush to lose weight quickly, many people are turning to shortcuts like weight-loss pills and injections. Recently, at an event held in New Delhi, yoga guru Baba Ramdev shared his frank views on this issue and warned people about the dangers of synthetic weight-loss drugs.

Avoid Synthetic Medicines

Weight-loss injections and pills such as Wegovy, Ozempic, and Mounjaro are gaining popularity, with companies claiming they reduce appetite and help shed kilos quickly. Baba Ramdev called these methods extremely harmful to the body, stating that synthetic ways of losing weight can seriously damage health. When asked about Patanjali’s weight-loss medicines, he clarified that they are made entirely from natural ingredients, not synthetic chemicals.

Focus on Natural Methods

According to Baba Ramdev, there is no need for external medicines to lose weight. He shared simple and effective natural tips, such as drinking lukewarm water after waking up and consuming bottle gourd (lauki) juice, which helps in fat burning. He also emphasized regular yoga and running, mentioning that he himself wakes up at 3 a.m. daily to practice yoga. Consistent yoga and morning runs keep the body naturally fit.

Importance of Fasting

Supporting intermittent fasting, Baba Ramdev said fasting is essential for the body. He advised eating only once a day to give the digestive system proper rest. Along with this, he suggested digital fasting and observing silence (maun vrat). Staying away from phones and the internet for 8–10 hours helps calm the mind, which is crucial for overall well-being.

Baba Ramdev’s message is clear: there is no shortcut to good health. Instead of running after pills and injections, adopting yoga, balanced nutrition, and fasting in daily life is the real secret to long-term fitness and longevity. He stressed that both body and mind should remain pure and free from harm.

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

Published at : 23 Dec 2025 05:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Baba Ramdev Patanjali Yoga For Weight Loss Weight Loss Tips Fasting Benefits Health News Natural Remedies Obesity Control
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola

Top Headlines

Cities
Kolkata Witnesses Violence During Protest Over Killing Of Hindus In Bangladesh; Monk Injured
Kolkata Witnesses Violence During Protest Over Killing Of Hindus In Bangladesh; Monk Injured
India
Hindu Man Lynched In Bangladesh: VHP Protests In Delhi, Tries To Break Barricades | Watch
Hindu Man Lynched In Bangladesh: VHP Protests In Delhi, Tries To Break Barricades | Watch
Cities
‘No PUC, No Fuel’ Here To Stay In Delhi Beyond GRAP-IV, Says Environment Minister
‘No PUC, No Fuel’ Here To Stay In Delhi Beyond GRAP-IV, Says Environment Minister
India
'BJP Proposing Elimination Of Constitution, Has Weaponised ED, CBI': Rahul Gandhi In Berlin
'BJP Proposing Elimination Of Constitution, Has Weaponised ED, CBI': Rahul Gandhi In Berlin

Videos

Bangladesh Protests: Protests Continue Across India Over Safety of Hindus in Bangladesh
Breaking: Nationwide protests over attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, Stir Outside Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi
Breaking News: Protests Spread Across Indian Cities Over Alleged Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, VHP Submits Memorandum
Bangladesh Violence: Protests Held in Delhi, Kolkata and Other Cities Over Safety of Minorities in Bangladesh
Bihar News: Patna Welcomes BJP’s Nitin Nabin on First Tour as National Working President

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why Airline Disruptions Are Now A Communication Problem, Not An Operations One
Opinion
Embed widget