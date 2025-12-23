Weight Loss Tips: Obesity Is Rising Due to Fast-Paced Life, Baba Ramdev Warns Against Shortcuts

In today’s fast-moving lifestyle and unhealthy routines, obesity has become a global problem. In a rush to lose weight quickly, many people are turning to shortcuts like weight-loss pills and injections. Recently, at an event held in New Delhi, yoga guru Baba Ramdev shared his frank views on this issue and warned people about the dangers of synthetic weight-loss drugs.

Avoid Synthetic Medicines

Weight-loss injections and pills such as Wegovy, Ozempic, and Mounjaro are gaining popularity, with companies claiming they reduce appetite and help shed kilos quickly. Baba Ramdev called these methods extremely harmful to the body, stating that synthetic ways of losing weight can seriously damage health. When asked about Patanjali’s weight-loss medicines, he clarified that they are made entirely from natural ingredients, not synthetic chemicals.

Focus on Natural Methods

According to Baba Ramdev, there is no need for external medicines to lose weight. He shared simple and effective natural tips, such as drinking lukewarm water after waking up and consuming bottle gourd (lauki) juice, which helps in fat burning. He also emphasized regular yoga and running, mentioning that he himself wakes up at 3 a.m. daily to practice yoga. Consistent yoga and morning runs keep the body naturally fit.

Importance of Fasting

Supporting intermittent fasting, Baba Ramdev said fasting is essential for the body. He advised eating only once a day to give the digestive system proper rest. Along with this, he suggested digital fasting and observing silence (maun vrat). Staying away from phones and the internet for 8–10 hours helps calm the mind, which is crucial for overall well-being.

Baba Ramdev’s message is clear: there is no shortcut to good health. Instead of running after pills and injections, adopting yoga, balanced nutrition, and fasting in daily life is the real secret to long-term fitness and longevity. He stressed that both body and mind should remain pure and free from harm.

