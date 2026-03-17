Chaitra Navratri 9 Days, 9 Goddesses, 9 Bhog: Know What To Offer Each Day To Seek Blessings

The sacred festival of Navratri holds great importance in Hinduism. During the nine days of the festival, devotees worship the nine different forms of Goddess Durga with devotion and prayers. According to religious beliefs, worshipping the Goddess with sincerity and proper rituals during these nine days helps remove obstacles and hardships from life.

There are four Navratris observed throughout the year, each known by different names. Among them, two are widely celebrated (Prakat Navratri) and two are known as Gupt Navratri. Chaitra Navratri, which falls in the month of Chaitra, is one of the Prakat Navratris. During this period, devotees observe fasts and perform prayers for nine days to seek the blessings of Goddess Durga.

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Chaitra Navratri 2026 Date

According to the Hindu Panchang, Chaitra Navratri begins on the Pratipada of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra and continues until Navami. In 2026, Chaitra Navratri will begin on March 19, 2026. The Hindu New Year will also start on the same day. The festival will conclude on March 27, 2026, which also marks the celebration of Ram Navami.

This nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga is considered an auspicious time to seek her blessings and invite positivity into life. It is believed that during these nine days, the Goddess herself resides on Earth and blesses her devotees.

Chaitra Navratri: Nine Days, Nine Forms Of Durga And Their Bhog

Each day of Navratri is dedicated to a different form of Goddess Durga, and a specific bhog (offering) is made to the Goddess. It is believed that offering the Goddess her favorite food brings special blessings.

Day 1: Goddess Shailputri

On the first day, devotees worship Goddess Shailputri. Offering kheer to the Goddess is considered auspicious. It is believed to promote good health and help remove diseases.

Day 2: Goddess Brahmacharini

The second day is dedicated to Goddess Brahmacharini. Devotees offer mishri, sugar, or sweets made from sugar. This offering is believed to bring peace, happiness, and long life.

Day 3: Goddess Chandraghanta

On the third day, Goddess Chandraghanta is worshipped. Devotees offer milk or milk-based dishes, which are believed to help remove sorrow and difficulties from life.

Day 4: Goddess Kushmanda

The fourth day is dedicated to Goddess Kushmanda. Yellow is considered her favorite color, and malpua is offered as bhog, which is believed to please the Goddess.

Day 5: Goddess Skandamata

The fifth day is devoted to Goddess Skandamata. Bananas or sweets made from raw bananas are offered as bhog.

Day 6: Goddess Katyayani

On the sixth day, devotees worship Goddess Katyayani and offer honey or honey-based sweets. It is believed to enhance charm and positive energy.

Day 7: Goddess Kalaratri

The seventh day is dedicated to Goddess Kalaratri. Devotees offer jaggery or dishes made with jaggery. This offering is believed to help overcome fear and difficulties.

Day 8: Goddess Mahagauri

On the eighth day, Goddess Mahagauri is worshipped. Offering coconut or coconut-based sweets is considered auspicious and is believed to fulfill wishes.

Day 9: Goddess Siddhidatri

The final day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Siddhidatri. Devotees offer halwa, puri, coconut, and black chickpeas (chana) as bhog, which is considered highly auspicious.

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