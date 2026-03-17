Chaitra Navratri 9 Days, 9 Goddesses, 9 Bhog: Know What To Offer Each Day To Seek Blessings
Check out the Navratri bhog list for all nine days, the forms of Goddess Durga worshipped each day, and the sacred offerings believed to bring blessings, positivity, and prosperity.
The sacred festival of Navratri holds great importance in Hinduism. During the nine days of the festival, devotees worship the nine different forms of Goddess Durga with devotion and prayers. According to religious beliefs, worshipping the Goddess with sincerity and proper rituals during these nine days helps remove obstacles and hardships from life.
There are four Navratris observed throughout the year, each known by different names. Among them, two are widely celebrated (Prakat Navratri) and two are known as Gupt Navratri. Chaitra Navratri, which falls in the month of Chaitra, is one of the Prakat Navratris. During this period, devotees observe fasts and perform prayers for nine days to seek the blessings of Goddess Durga.
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Chaitra Navratri 2026 Date
According to the Hindu Panchang, Chaitra Navratri begins on the Pratipada of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra and continues until Navami. In 2026, Chaitra Navratri will begin on March 19, 2026. The Hindu New Year will also start on the same day. The festival will conclude on March 27, 2026, which also marks the celebration of Ram Navami.
This nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga is considered an auspicious time to seek her blessings and invite positivity into life. It is believed that during these nine days, the Goddess herself resides on Earth and blesses her devotees.
Chaitra Navratri: Nine Days, Nine Forms Of Durga And Their Bhog
Each day of Navratri is dedicated to a different form of Goddess Durga, and a specific bhog (offering) is made to the Goddess. It is believed that offering the Goddess her favorite food brings special blessings.
Day 1: Goddess Shailputri
On the first day, devotees worship Goddess Shailputri. Offering kheer to the Goddess is considered auspicious. It is believed to promote good health and help remove diseases.
Day 2: Goddess Brahmacharini
The second day is dedicated to Goddess Brahmacharini. Devotees offer mishri, sugar, or sweets made from sugar. This offering is believed to bring peace, happiness, and long life.
Day 3: Goddess Chandraghanta
On the third day, Goddess Chandraghanta is worshipped. Devotees offer milk or milk-based dishes, which are believed to help remove sorrow and difficulties from life.
Day 4: Goddess Kushmanda
The fourth day is dedicated to Goddess Kushmanda. Yellow is considered her favorite color, and malpua is offered as bhog, which is believed to please the Goddess.
Day 5: Goddess Skandamata
The fifth day is devoted to Goddess Skandamata. Bananas or sweets made from raw bananas are offered as bhog.
Day 6: Goddess Katyayani
On the sixth day, devotees worship Goddess Katyayani and offer honey or honey-based sweets. It is believed to enhance charm and positive energy.
Day 7: Goddess Kalaratri
The seventh day is dedicated to Goddess Kalaratri. Devotees offer jaggery or dishes made with jaggery. This offering is believed to help overcome fear and difficulties.
Day 8: Goddess Mahagauri
On the eighth day, Goddess Mahagauri is worshipped. Offering coconut or coconut-based sweets is considered auspicious and is believed to fulfill wishes.
Day 9: Goddess Siddhidatri
The final day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Siddhidatri. Devotees offer halwa, puri, coconut, and black chickpeas (chana) as bhog, which is considered highly auspicious.
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