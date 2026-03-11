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Eid Al-Fitr 2026: Alia Bhatt’s Ethnic Suit Looks Perfect For Eid Style Inspiration
From elegant Anarkalis to vibrant shararas, explore stunning ethnic suit styles inspired by Alia Bhatt that are perfect for festive celebrations and effortless traditional fashion.
Planning Your Eid Outfit? Take Style Cues From Alia Bhatt’s Beautiful Ethnic Suits
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Published at : 11 Mar 2026 04:00 PM (IST)
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Eid Al-Fitr 2026: Alia Bhatt’s Ethnic Suit Looks Perfect For Eid Style Inspiration
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Eid Al-Fitr 2026: Alia Bhatt’s Ethnic Suit Looks Perfect For Eid Style Inspiration
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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