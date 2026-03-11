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HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleEid Al-Fitr 2026: Alia Bhatt’s Ethnic Suit Looks Perfect For Eid Style Inspiration

Eid Al-Fitr 2026: Alia Bhatt’s Ethnic Suit Looks Perfect For Eid Style Inspiration

From elegant Anarkalis to vibrant shararas, explore stunning ethnic suit styles inspired by Alia Bhatt that are perfect for festive celebrations and effortless traditional fashion.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 11 Mar 2026 04:00 PM (IST)
From elegant Anarkalis to vibrant shararas, explore stunning ethnic suit styles inspired by Alia Bhatt that are perfect for festive celebrations and effortless traditional fashion.

Planning Your Eid Outfit? Take Style Cues From Alia Bhatt’s Beautiful Ethnic Suits

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Alia Bhatt looks effortlessly regal in this deep red Anarkali-style suit adorned with delicate gold embroidery and floral motifs. The flowing silhouette paired with a matching dupatta with an ornate gold border adds festive charm. Styled with chandelier earrings and sleek center-parted hair, the look feels perfect for elegant Eid celebrations. (Image Source: Instagram/ stylebyami)
Alia Bhatt looks effortlessly regal in this deep red Anarkali-style suit adorned with delicate gold embroidery and floral motifs. The flowing silhouette paired with a matching dupatta with an ornate gold border adds festive charm. Styled with chandelier earrings and sleek center-parted hair, the look feels perfect for elegant Eid celebrations. (Image Source: Instagram/ stylebyami)
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In this vibrant hot-pink straight-cut suit, Alia Bhatt embraces a playful yet elegant festive vibe. The kurta features subtle stripe detailing and is paired with striking pink bottom that create a stylish look. A sheer dupatta with delicate gold motifs and minimal accessories completes this fresh Eid-ready look. (Image Source: Instagram/ stylebyami)
In this vibrant hot-pink straight-cut suit, Alia Bhatt embraces a playful yet elegant festive vibe. The kurta features subtle stripe detailing and is paired with striking pink bottom that create a stylish look. A sheer dupatta with delicate gold motifs and minimal accessories completes this fresh Eid-ready look. (Image Source: Instagram/ stylebyami)
Published at : 11 Mar 2026 04:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ethnic Suits For Eid Festive Ethnic Outfits Eid Al Fitr 2026 Alia Bhatt Ethnic Suits Alia Bhatt Ethnic Fashion Eid Outfit Ideas

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