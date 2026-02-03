10 Best Plants To Keep In Bedroom According To Vastu

You bedroom is not jus a place to sleep, it's where your mind unwinds, your body heals, and your energy resets. According to Vastu Shashtra, what you place inside this space directly affects your mental peace, relationships, and even luck. While many people hesitate to keep plants in bedrooms, Vastu actually recommends specific plants that enhance positivity, improve air quality, and balance energies.

This isn’t your usual “green decor” list. These are energy-aligned plants, deeply rooted in Vastu wisdom and modern wellness, perfect for Indian homes.

1. Snake Plant



Often misunderstood, the snake plant is one of the most powerful bedroom plants according to Vastu. Unlike most plants, it releases oxygen at night, making it ideal for better sleep and mental clarity. Vastu believes its sharp, upright leaves act like energetic shields, blocking negativity and absorbing stress from the surroundings. This plant is especially beneficial for people who struggle with disturbed sleep, anxiety, or overthinking. Place it in the south or southeast corner of the bedroom to balance fire and earth elements.

2. Peace Lily

The peace lily lives up to its name. Vastu associates this plant with mental peace, emotional healing, and harmony in relationships. Its broad green leaves and elegant white blooms soften aggressive energy and promote calm conversations, making it ideal for couples’ bedrooms. It also absorbs harmful toxins and excess humidity, helping maintain a balanced environment. According to Vastu, keeping it in the north or northeast direction enhances positive vibrations.

3. Areca Palm

If your bedroom feels heavy or cluttered with emotions, the areca palm works like a natural detox. Vastu links this plant to stress reduction, emotional lightness, and freshness. Its soft, flowing fronds create a soothing visual rhythm that relaxes the nervous system. Ideal for people working long hours or experiencing burnout, the areca palm improves air quality while balancing energy flow. Place it near a window in the east or north direction. Avoid overcrowding, this plant thrives when it has space to “breathe,” just like you.

4. Money Plant

Contrary to popular belief, a money plant can be kept in the bedroom if placed correctly. Vastu associates it with financial stability, emotional security, and steady growth. The key lies in direction and maintenance. Keep it in the southeast corner, away from the bed, and ensure the leaves are always healthy. Wilted or yellow leaves attract stagnation. When nurtured well, this plant symbolises continuous progress.

5. Lavender

Lavender is one of the few aromatic plants Vastu allows in bedrooms due to its calming frequency. Known for reducing stress hormones, it helps improve sleep quality, relaxation, and emotional calm. Placing lavender near your bedside or window can subtly soothe the mind after a long day. Vastu suggests it for people dealing with insomnia or emotional restlessness. Even a small pot or dried lavender arrangement can bring noticeable calm without overpowering the space.

6. Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is considered a healing plant in Vastu. It absorbs negative energy and promotes physical and emotional recovery. Its association with health and renewal makes it ideal for bedrooms where rest and rejuvenation are priorities. Low-maintenance and compact, aloe vera fits well in smaller bedrooms. Place it in the east or north direction. If the plant thrives, Vastu considers it a sign of positive energy flow.

7. Jasmine

Jasmine isn’t just fragrant, it’s spiritually uplifting. Vastu associates jasmine with positive thoughts, emotional warmth, and harmonious relationships. Its gentle aroma can instantly lift mood and create a welcoming bedroom atmosphere. Ideal for couples or family homes, jasmine plants placed near windows or balconies connected to the bedroom enhance emotional bonding.

8. Lucky Bamboo

Lucky bamboo is widely known in Vastu and Feng Shui for attracting peace, luck, and balanced energy. In bedrooms, it symbolises flexibility and emotional resilience—helping residents adapt better to life’s challenges. Place it in the east direction to support health or southeast for prosperity. Keep the arrangement minimal and clean. A neglected bamboo plant can reverse its benefits, so regular care is essential.

9. Spider Plant

The spider plant is excellent for air purification and energy balance. Vastu associates it with adaptability and calmness. Its arching leaves create a soft, flowing energy that counters restlessness and mental fatigue. Perfect for modern apartments, it thrives in indirect light and requires minimal care. Place it on shelves or hanging planters in the north or east direction for best results.

10. Philodendron

Philodendrons are often overlooked in Vastu discussions, but they are powerful when it comes to emotional harmony and stress reduction. Their heart-shaped leaves symbolise emotional openness, making them ideal for bedrooms where relationship balance and communication are important. According to Vastu, philodendrons help smooth emotional ups and downs and reduce tension caused by unspoken stress. They are particularly beneficial for couples or individuals recovering from emotional burnout. Easy to maintain and adaptable, this plant thrives in low to medium light, making it suitable for Indian homes with limited sunlight.