Grammy-winning South African singer Tyla ignited a fashion frenzy during her first-ever trip to India, stepping out in a breathtaking saree-inspired ensemble crafted entirely by self-taught designer and internet sensation Nancy Tyagi. The pop star, who headlined the Indian Sneaker Festival 2025 in Mumbai, shared her excitement on social media, and fans couldn't get enough of the sparkling cultural crossover moment.

Tyla’s Mint-Green Look That Took The Internet By Storm

For her Mumbai performance, Tyla slipped into a mint-green, see-through ensemble that blended the classic drape of a saree with the structure of a contemporary gown. The outfit came with a pre-draped pallu, low-rise waist detail, a figure-hugging skirt featuring front pleats, a floor-grazing train, and a bold thigh-high slit.

She paired it with a bralette-style blouse, complete with a plunging neckline, delicate spaghetti straps, shimmering sequins, and intricate embroidery that added depth and drama.

The singer completed the look with embellished pumps, bejewelled nails, layered jewellery, and a striking gemstone-studded bindi that quickly became one of the standout moments of her visit.

Nancy Tyagi’s Handmade Couture Moment

Nancy Tyagi, who rose from designing outfits in her small room to making waves at Cannes 2024, revealed that she hand-stitched the entire ensemble for Tyla. The designer shared that her intention was to merge “two distinct visual languages," the emotional richness of Indian craftsmanship and Tyla’s bold, modern aesthetic.

According to Nancy, the look was crafted to let “tradition move freely” with someone who defines her own style, allowing both identities to co-exist beautifully.

Tyla echoed this sentiment in her Instagram post, praising her “twin” for staying up all night to create the outfit and expressing her love for the young designer.

The Singer’s Performance Look And Cultural Nod

For her Mumbai concert, Tyla switched into a green, pink, and black sequinned two-piece set paired with high black boots, but it was her hairstyle that stole attention. The back of her hair spelled out “Mumbai”, paying homage to the city.

The singer continued to wear her sparkly silver bindi throughout the show, a detail that fans and fashion watchers widely appreciated.

Tyla, whose song “Water” sparked global dance challenges, has roots that connect deeply with the cultures she embraces. While her mother is of Zulu and Irish descent, her father has Indian origins with roots in Mauritius. Her visit to India, therefore, became more than a tour, it was a subtle celebration of her ancestry.