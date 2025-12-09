Post Malone Salutes The ‘Great And Legendary’ Zubeen Garg In Guwahati Concert. Video

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentPost Malone Salutes The ‘Great And Legendary’ Zubeen Garg In Guwahati Concert. Video

Post Malone’s Guwahati debut turned emotional as he paused mid-performance to salute the “great and f***ing legendary” Zubeen Garg, prompting an overwhelming and heartfelt response from the audience.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 06:12 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Post Malone’s debut concert in Guwahati turned into a deeply emotional evening on Monday, December 8, as the international music sensation paused mid-performance to honour late Assamese legend Zubeen Garg—sending the audience into a frenzy.

Post Malone honours Zubeen Garg

The electrifying moment unfolded at the packed Khanapara Veterinary Ground when Post invoked Garg’s name, and the crowd responded with thunderous applause, whistles and chants. His words instantly transformed the atmosphere, striking a chord with thousands who still mourn the acclaimed musician’s passing earlier this year.

“And ladies and gentlemen, I just wanted to say also to be in the home of the great and f***ing legendary Zubin tonight, ladies and gentlemen,” Post said, prompting an overwhelming roar from fans who stood united in their emotional response.

“I just hope everyone’s having an amazing f***ing day and an amazing night. My name is Austin Richard Pos and I’ve come to play some shitty songs. And party f***ing hard while we do it, ladies and gents,” he continued, bursting into his performance.

Post arrived dressed in a white T-shirt emblazoned with the map of India—complete with an illustration of the Taj Mahal—symbolising his enthusiasm for the country. With his guitar strapped on, he launched straight into his set, instantly syncing with the sea of fans who greeted him with booming cheers.

Post Malone's performance

His performance showcased his signature genre-fluid style, transitioning seamlessly between rap, rock, pop and country. From hits like Rockstar and Congratulations to global favourites like Circles and Sunflower, the venue echoed with thousands of voices singing along.

The show’s scale mirrored the energy onstage. According to organisers, over 2,800 personnel were stationed across the arena—including Guwahati Police, private security teams, fire units and ground crew—to ensure smooth logistics and crowd control during the massive event.

Published at : 09 Dec 2025 06:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Post Malone Zubeen Garg
