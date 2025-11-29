Looking Back 2025: 10 Most Searched Travel Destinations That Defined India’s Travel Trends

As 2025 comes to end, India's travel behaviour reveals a fascinating mix of adventure, serenity, culture, and quick escapes. This year's most searched travel destination reflect a growing desire for weekend breaks, wellness-centric trips, and digital-detox holidays.

These 10 destinations dominated search trends across months, and each offered something unique for every kind of traveller.

1. Bengaluru



(Image Source: Twitter/@HighElf_BBSR)

Bengaluru remained one of the most searched destinations of 2025 due to its perfect balance of cosmopolitan culture, lush greenery, and easy access to nearby getaways. Travellers flocked to the city not only for its pleasant weather but also its fast-evolving cafe scene, microbreweries, and tech-urban lifestyle. Visitors explored Cubbon Park, Lalbagh Botanical Garden, Bangalore Palace, and the bustling MG Road and Church Street, areas that remained favourite hotspots for food lovers and shoppers alike. Beyond the city, Bengaluru became the starting point for scenic escapes like Nandi Hills, Ramanagara, Hogenakkal Falls, Bheemeshwari, Mysuru, and Chikkamagaluru.

2. Mumbai

(Image Source: Twitter/@InsideInfraa)

The financial capital continued to lure travellers with its dynamic energy, long coastal promenades, and iconic film culture. Searches spiked as people planned trips to Marine Drive, Gateway of India, Juhu Beach, and Bandra’s colourful street lanes. Colaba Causeway and Bandra Bandstand became major hits among shoppers and cafe-hoppers. Mumbai also served as a gateway to nearby escapes like Lonavala, Alibaug, Khandala, Matheran, and Elephanta Caves. Many visitors came specifically for heritage walks across South Mumbai, film studio tours, and seaside sunsets.

3. Delhi

(Image Source: Twitter/@grmpelstiltskin)

India’s capital ranked among the most searched destinations for its rich history, vibrant markets, and food culture. Travellers explored iconic monuments such as India Gate, Qutub Minar, Humayun’s Tomb, Red Fort, and Jama Masjid. Old Delhi remained a magnet for food lovers, especially Chandni Chowk’s legendary parathas, kebabs, and sweets. The cultural spaces like the ational Gallery of Modern Art, India Habitat Centre, and Lodhi Art District, saw a high footfall from art and photography enthusiasts.

4. Ooty

(Image Source: Twitter/@TamilNaduInfra)

Ooty continued to be a favourite for travellers seeking a cool hill escape. The lush Nilgiris, misty mornings, and iconic toy-train ride kept the destination trending all year. Visitors explored Ooty Lake, Botanical Garden, Doddabetta Peak, Tea Museum, and the picturesque Emerald Lake. Nature lovers searched for activities like boating, horse riding, trekking, and tea-estate tours. Many planned extended trips covering Coonoor, Kotagiri, and Avalanche Forest Reserve.

5. Rishikesh

(Image Source: Twitter/@TruptiMore9)

Rishikesh ranked among 2025’s top searches as travellers sought wellness, adventure, and spiritual rejuvenation. The destination drew crowds for its yoga retreats, Ganga aarti, and serene riverfront views. Must-visit attractions included Ram Jhula, Lakshman Jhula, Triveni Ghat, and the Beatles Ashram, all hugely searched throughout the year. Adventure lovers flocked for river rafting, bungee jumping, cliff jumping, and camping near the river. Wellness travellers searched for meditation retreats, Ayurveda therapies, and peaceful nature walks near waterfalls and forests.

6. Chennai

(Image Source: Twitter/@indiainbrazil)

Chennai climbed the search charts in 2025 with its blend of beaches, temples, culture, and heritage architecture. Marina Beach, Kapaleeshwarar Temple, Santhome Basilica, Government Museum, and Mylapore’s heritage lanes were among the most visited spots. Its thriving café culture and filter-coffee circuits also contributed to search spikes. Chennai also served as a base for trips to Mahabalipuram, Pondicherry, Kovalam, Kanchipuram, and Pulicat Lake.

7. Lonavala

(Image Source: Twitter/@cabbazar)

Lonavala remained one of the most searched weekend destinations, especially from Mumbai and Pune. Its lush greenery, waterfalls, and monsoon clouds made it trend across social media and search platforms. Tourists explored Tiger Point, Lonavala Lake, Rajmachi Fort, Karla Caves, and Bhushi Dam. The destination also saw interest for luxury villa stays, camping sites, trekking trails, and scenic drives. Pawna Lake camping, in particular, became a top-searched activity among young travellers.

8. Hyderabad

(Image Source: Twitter/@PeopleHyderabad)

Hyderabad’s historic charm blended with modern attractions kept it trending throughout 2025. The Charminar, Golconda Fort, Chowmahalla Palace, Qutb Shahi Tombs, and Ramoji Film City drew thousands of tourists. Food searches skyrocketed for biryani, Irani chai, and the city’s iconic cafes. Travellers also explored Hi-Tech City’s entertainment hubs, Necklace Road, Durgam Cheruvu Lake, and the city’s rapidly growing art galleries. Day trips to Nagarjuna Sagar, Warangal, and Ananthagiri Hills added to the destination’s popularity.

9. Jaipur

(Image Source: Twitter/@himanshuphotos)

Jaipur dominated 2025’s travel searches for its royal palaces, desert charm, and cultural vibrance. The Pink City attracted travellers to Amber Fort, Hawa Mahal, City Palace, Jantar Mantar, and Nahargarh Fort. The buzzing markets of Johari Bazaar and Bapu Bazaar were hot favourites for jewellery and handicrafts. Visitors also searched for unique experiences like hot-air balloon rides, heritage walks, palace dining, and folk performances. Jaipur’s proximity to Pushkar, Ajmer, and Ranthambore further increased searches for weekend trips.

10. Puducherry

(Image Source: Twitter/@IndiainNewYork)

Puducherry remained one of the most searched destinations for its French-inspired architecture, quiet beaches, and spiritual retreats. Travellers explored White Town’s pastel streets, Promenade Beach, Aurobindo Ashram, and Auroville. The destination also attracted visitors with its beach cafes, yoga retreats, cycling tours, and scuba-diving experiences. Serenity Beach and Paradise Beach were among the most searched coastal attractions. With its calming atmosphere and scenic beauty, Puducherry offered a refreshing escape that trended throughout 2025.