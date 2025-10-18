From Sri Lanka To Singapore: 5 International Destinations Witness Festive Travel Boom

(By Dr Vikas Katoch)

India is witnessing a record surge in festive travel, blending traditional travel with spiritualism, luxury, leisure and culture. And what could be a better way to experience all these travel elements, than travelling during festive time.

This festive season has ushered in a clear shift in the way Indians are choosing to travel. Short breaks and experience-led getaways continue to dominate, but there’s also a noticeable rise in high-end luxury travel, with consumers seeking hyper-personalised and curated experiences. While festive vacations traditionally span 3-4 days, this year has seen travellers extending their holidays to nearly a week, reflecting a deeper appetite for leisure and rejuvenation.

Below are five such international travel destinations, which are witnessing festive travel surge.

Sri Lanka – Coastal Serenity With Spiritual Depth

Sri Lanka offers a mosaic of luxury experiences that make it a perfect festive-season escape. The sun-kissed coastlines and places like Galle, Bentota, Mirissa, and Tangalle welcome travellers with private beachfront villas, boutique heritage hotels, and world-class wellness retreats. Those seeking peace in the hills; Kandy, Nuwara Eliya offer breath-taking landscapes, colonial bungalows, and curated tea estates that blend comfort and tranquillity. Culture and nature get mixed up in places like Sigiriya and Anuradhapura, and for the adventurous, Yala National Park promises indulgent safari lodges where the wild meets sophistication.

Japan – Autumn Colours and Calm Celebrations

Japan in November is breathtaking. The autumn leaf season is at its peak, particularly in destinations such as Kyoto, Nara, and Nikko. People can experience the kaiseki dining and private geisha performances in the historic Kyoto. The illuminated city of Tokyo can remind people of the lights in India’s Diwali and consumers can look for festive dinners. For a peaceful, snow-kissed retreat, a luxury ryokan with a private hot spring in the scenic mountains of Hakone offers a breath-taking winter wonderland experience.

Bhutan – The LandOof Happiness And Spiritual Solace

Just a short trip from India, Bhutan is a peaceful refuge for Diwali travellers, looking for tranquility and meaning. With its monasteries, breathtaking Himalayan scenery, and vigorous spiritual atmosphere, the peace and calmness in Bhutan is unlike any other place. One can travel to Paro Taktsang (Tiger's Nest Monastery), experience local Tshechu festivals, and discover the capital Thimphu. The festive season which focuses on light and reflection, beautifully aligns with Bhutan’s philosophy of Gross National Happiness. The country radiates a serene festive charm during this time and with visa-free entry for Indian travellers, it is an effortlessly inviting destination.

Dubai, UAE – A Grand Diwali With Glitz And Glamour

Dubai transforms into a dazzling hub of celebrations during Durga Puja/ Navratri and Diwali, with grand community gatherings, Bollywood concerts, festive food fairs, and spectacular fireworks. The city spares no effort- Diwali shopping festivals and mesmerising light shows, especially at Dubai Mall and Global Village, setting the stage for unforgettable memories. Beyond the glamour, travellers can immerse themselves in desert safaris, world-class theme parks, and global dining experiences, making Dubai one of the most effortless yet extravagant overseas getaways for Indians during Diwali.

Singapore- Home Away From Home

Singapore transforms into a sparkling spectacle during the festive season, offering a perfect blend of cultural vibrancy and modern luxury. Little India comes alive with dazzling Diwali lights, traditional performances, and bustling markets. While the city’s iconic landmarks like Marina Bay Sands, Gardens by the Bay, and Sentosa Island offer world-class experiences and indulgent dining. Just a short flight from India, Singapore promises a seamless festive escape, combining shopping, sightseeing, and celebrations with effortless style and sophistication.

Dr Vikas Katoch is the Founder and CEO of Adotrip