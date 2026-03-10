Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ABP Live Budget Traveller: Planning A Spring Trip? Explore These Scenic Destinations In India

ABP Live Budget Traveller: Planning A Spring Trip? Explore These Scenic Destinations In India

ABP Live Budget Traveller: Discover budget-friendly places to visit in India during spring. Enjoy pleasant weather, scenic views, and memorable travel experiences without stretching your budget.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 10 Mar 2026 12:16 PM (IST)

Spring in India brings a refreshing change after the chilly winter months. The season is marked by blooming flowers, clear skies, and pleasant temperatures, making it one of the most comfortable times to explore the country. For travellers looking to take a short break without stretching their budget, spring offers several destinations where nature looks its best and the climate remains ideal for sightseeing and outdoor activities.

From hill stations to wildlife reserves and historic cities, these places offer scenic beauty, cultural charm, and memorable experiences without requiring extravagant travel plans.

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Nestled in the scenic Kullu Valley, Manali is a favourite hill station that becomes especially charming in spring. The pleasant weather, blooming landscapes, and fresh mountain air create a perfect setting for outdoor exploration. Visitors can head to Solang Valley for adventure activities or explore nearby Rohtang Pass for snow experiences, while the bustling markets of Mall Road and Old Manali add a lively local flavour.

Ranthambore, Rajasthan

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Located in the Sawai Madhopur district, Ranthambore is one of India’s most celebrated national parks and an ideal destination for wildlife enthusiasts. As April approaches, the thinning vegetation and warmer temperatures increase the chances of spotting animals near water bodies. The park is famous for its Bengal tigers and also shelters leopards, sloth bears, hyenas, deer, and numerous bird species, all set against dramatic landscapes and the historic Ranthambore Fort.

Cherrapunji, Meghalaya

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Known as one of the wettest places on Earth, Cherrapunji captivates visitors with its lush greenery and dramatic waterfalls. During spring, the weather remains comfortable and the natural scenery looks particularly vibrant. Attractions like Nohkalikai Falls and Seven Sisters Falls offer breathtaking views, while the famous living root bridges, including the remarkable Double Decker Root Bridge, highlight the region’s unique connection with nature.

Jaipur, Rajasthan

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Often called the Pink City, Jaipur combines royal history with vibrant culture. Spring offers relatively comfortable weather for exploring its grand forts and palaces. Architectural landmarks such as Hawa Mahal, City Palace, and Jantar Mantar showcase the elegance of Rajput architecture, while Amber Fort offers panoramic views of the surrounding landscape. The lively bazaars of Johari Bazaar and Bapu Bazaar provide an excellent opportunity to browse traditional textiles, jewellery, and handicrafts.

Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Popularly known as the 'Princess of Hill Stations,' Kodaikanal is a serene destination surrounded by misty hills and green valleys. Spring enhances its charm as the cool breeze and blooming scenery create a tranquil atmosphere. Visitors can enjoy a peaceful boat ride on Kodaikanal Lake, take in sweeping views from Coaker’s Walk, or explore nearby attractions like Pillar Rocks, Guna Caves, and the picturesque Silver Cascade Falls.

Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Khajuraho is internationally known for its magnificent temple complex, a UNESCO World Heritage Site built between the 9th and 11th centuries. The temples are famous for their intricate carvings and architectural brilliance, reflecting the artistic legacy of the Chandela dynasty. Divided into Western, Eastern, and Southern groups, these monuments offer visitors a fascinating glimpse into India’s historical and cultural heritage, making Khajuraho a rewarding stop for travellers interested in history and art.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Published at : 10 Mar 2026 12:16 PM (IST)
Spring Travel India Indian Destinations To Visit During Spring
