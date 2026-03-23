Budget Traveller | 5 Stunning Indian Getaways You Can Explore Under Rs 10,000

Travelling across India doesn't always require deep pockets. In fact, some of the country's most memorable destinations can be explored comfortably within a Rs 10,000 budget, if you plan smartly. From royal cities and coastal escapes to heritage ruins and mountain retreats, budget travel is no longer about compromise.

Here are some destinations that prove that unforgettable journeys don't need luxury price tags. So, where can you go without worrying about your wallet?

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1. Jaipur



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Jaipur delivers a grand, almost cinematic travel experience without demanding extravagant spending, making it a perfect choice for budget travellers. With daily expenses averaging between Rs 1,200 and Rs 1,500, the Pink City allows you to soak in history, culture, and food without financial strain. Accommodation options are plentiful, with hostels starting as low as Rs 400 per night and budget hotels ranging between Rs 700 and Rs 1,200. Food is another highlight that keeps costs low. Local favourites like kachoris, mirchi vadas and lassi are widely available for under Rs 100, offering both flavour and value. Getting around is equally affordable, thanks to auto-rickshaws, local buses and walkable markets in the Old City. The real charm lies in its attractions. From Amber Fort and Hawa Mahal to bustling bazaars like Johari and Bapu Bazaar, most experiences are either free or come with minimal entry fees.

2. Pondicherry



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Pondicherry offers a unique blend of French charm and coastal serenity, all while being surprisingly affordable. The key to staying within budget here lies in smart planning, choosing economical transport options like buses or trains and booking early to avoid price surges. Once you arrive, the town itself encourages slow, low-cost exploration. Budget stays are easy to find, especially in and around White Town and Aurobindo Ashram. Dorm beds can cost between Rs 400 and Rs 600, while private rooms range from Rs 900 to Rs 1,500. Walking or renting a bicycle or two-wheeler helps cut down transport costs while enhancing the overall experience. Food is another area where you save significantly. Local eateries, bakeries and cafés serve delicious meals within Rs 300 to Rs 500 a day. What truly makes Pondicherry special, however, is that many of its best experiences, sunrises at Rock Beach, peaceful walks along the Promenade, and exploring the French Quarter, come at no cost, making it ideal for mindful, budget-friendly travel.

3. Hampi



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Hampi stands out as a destination where history, landscape and affordability come together effortlessly. Known for its ancient ruins and surreal boulder-strewn terrain, it offers an immersive travel experience without high expenses. Budget travellers can find accommodation ranging from Rs 600 to Rs 1,000 per night in guesthouses around Hampi Bazaar and nearby villages. What makes Hampi particularly appealing is its pace. Unlike crowded tourist hubs, it invites you to explore slowly, cycling through banana plantations, climbing hills for sunset views, or simply sitting by the Tungabhadra River. Many of these experiences are free, allowing your budget to stretch further. Food options are simple yet affordable, and the overall cost of exploring Hampi remains between Rs 800 and Rs 1,500 per day. From Virupaksha Temple to Vittala Temple, the destination offers cultural depth without financial pressure. It’s a place where time slows down, and your spending does too, making it perfect for travellers seeking both value and meaning.

4. Cherrapunji



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Cherrapunji proves that breathtaking natural beauty doesn’t have to come with a high price tag. Known for its waterfalls, caves and lush landscapes, this destination in Meghalaya offers a refreshing escape for budget travellers. A three-day trip here can comfortably fit within Rs 7,000 to Rs 9,000 with careful planning. Accommodation in homestays and guesthouses ranges between Rs 1,200 and Rs 2,000 per night, offering both comfort and local hospitality. Transport costs can be minimised by opting for shared taxis and local buses, while food at local eateries remains affordable and satisfying. The biggest advantage? Many of Cherrapunji’s attractions are either free or cost very little. Trekking to Nohkalikai Falls, exploring living root bridges, and visiting caves like Mawsmai require minimal spending but offer unforgettable experiences.

5. Manali



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Manali continues to be one of India’s most popular hill destinations, and with the right approach, it can also be incredibly budget-friendly. Travelling by overnight bus from Delhi not only reduces transport costs but also saves on accommodation for one night, making it a smart choice for budget travellers. Stay options such as hostels and homestays offer comfortable rooms between Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000 for multiple nights, especially during shoulder seasons. Food expenses can be kept low by choosing local cafes and dhabas, where hearty meals are both affordable and filling. What makes Manali truly budget-friendly is the abundance of free or low-cost activities. Exploring Old Manali, visiting Hidimba Temple, relaxing by the Beas River or walking through pine forests costs little to nothing. Even trips to Solang Valley can be managed economically using shared transport.