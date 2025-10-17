Singapore Community Centre Decorated With Over 300 Sarees, Geared Up For Diwali Celebrations

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Singapore: Singaporeans have begun celebrating Diwali with colour, community spirit, and cultural pride, as Indian-origin residents, government officials, and multicultural groups joined hands to kick off the festival of lights across the city-state.

The Little India precinct, a traditional hub of Indian shops and eateries, has transformed into a festive zone with dazzling decorations, lights, and cultural events, reflecting Singapore's multi-ethnic celebration style, similar to Christmas, Chinese New Year, and Eid.

Diwali, which falls on October 20 this year, is a public holiday in Singapore, with Hindu and Sikh temples across the country set to host prayers, community meals, and cultural festivities.

Leading the festivities, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah called on residents to participate in a unique initiative that saw the collection of over 300 sarees in diverse fabrics from across the island for decorative displays at a community centre.

Residents as well as organisations such as the Indian Women’s Association Singapore and the Bengali Association Singapore took part in the initiative.

“I just floated the idea of decorating the Community Centre, and the IAEC (Indian Activities Executive Committee) really took it and ran with it. They came up with the design and different ways of draping the sarees, and the result is amazing. It was a real community effort to deck out the CC,” Rajah was quoted as saying by local weekly newspaper Tabla! “These sarees represent more than fabric. They’re threads of our cultural heritage being woven into a celebration that brings our entire community together,” said Rajah, who also serves as Second Minister for Finance and National Development.

She emphasised the importance of sustainability in festival celebrations, encouraging residents to reuse and repurpose items.

Community spirit was on full display, said Saravanan Govindasamy, chairman of the Pasir Ris Elias Community Centre IAEC, as residents from various ethnic backgrounds, including Chinese and Malays, helped with decorations.

"The support we received from minority communities was tremendous when we put out a call for sarees. It was truly a fabric of unity,” Govindasamy said.

Volunteers spent days experimenting with draping techniques to achieve the right look.

“There was a lot of trial and error, and we eventually decided to decorate the sarees just as we would drape them on ourselves. Some of the men even stepped forward without hesitation to learn how to pleat the sarees,” said Rangaswamy Sajitha, a Pasir Ris resident.

After the display ends on November 16, the donated sarees will be distributed to old-age homes, domestic workers’ associations, and even sent abroad to India and Malaysia, the report said.

“We hope in this way, everybody gets a chance to celebrate. Everybody gets a chance to take part,” Rajah said.

The Diwali celebrations coincided with the Pasir Ris West-Mid Autumn Getai Show 2025, a Chinese festival held nearby, creating a vibrant intersection of cultures and reinforcing Singapore’s model of cross-cultural coexistence.

