Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldSingapore Community Centre Decorated With Over 300 Sarees, Geared Up For Diwali Celebrations

Singapore Community Centre Decorated With Over 300 Sarees, Geared Up For Diwali Celebrations

Singaporeans celebrate Diwali with vibrant decorations and community events in Little India. Minister Indranee Rajah spearheaded a saree donation initiative for community centre displays.

By : PTI | Updated at : 17 Oct 2025 12:49 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Singapore: Singaporeans have begun celebrating Diwali with colour, community spirit, and cultural pride, as Indian-origin residents, government officials, and multicultural groups joined hands to kick off the festival of lights across the city-state.

The Little India precinct, a traditional hub of Indian shops and eateries, has transformed into a festive zone with dazzling decorations, lights, and cultural events, reflecting Singapore's multi-ethnic celebration style, similar to Christmas, Chinese New Year, and Eid.

Diwali, which falls on October 20 this year, is a public holiday in Singapore, with Hindu and Sikh temples across the country set to host prayers, community meals, and cultural festivities.

Leading the festivities, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah called on residents to participate in a unique initiative that saw the collection of over 300 sarees in diverse fabrics from across the island for decorative displays at a community centre.

Residents as well as organisations such as the Indian Women’s Association Singapore and the Bengali Association Singapore took part in the initiative.

“I just floated the idea of decorating the Community Centre, and the IAEC (Indian Activities Executive Committee) really took it and ran with it. They came up with the design and different ways of draping the sarees, and the result is amazing. It was a real community effort to deck out the CC,” Rajah was quoted as saying by local weekly newspaper Tabla! “These sarees represent more than fabric. They’re threads of our cultural heritage being woven into a celebration that brings our entire community together,” said Rajah, who also serves as Second Minister for Finance and National Development.

She emphasised the importance of sustainability in festival celebrations, encouraging residents to reuse and repurpose items.

Community spirit was on full display, said Saravanan Govindasamy, chairman of the Pasir Ris Elias Community Centre IAEC, as residents from various ethnic backgrounds, including Chinese and Malays, helped with decorations.

"The support we received from minority communities was tremendous when we put out a call for sarees. It was truly a fabric of unity,” Govindasamy said.

Volunteers spent days experimenting with draping techniques to achieve the right look.

“There was a lot of trial and error, and we eventually decided to decorate the sarees just as we would drape them on ourselves. Some of the men even stepped forward without hesitation to learn how to pleat the sarees,” said Rangaswamy Sajitha, a Pasir Ris resident.

After the display ends on November 16, the donated sarees will be distributed to old-age homes, domestic workers’ associations, and even sent abroad to India and Malaysia, the report said.

“We hope in this way, everybody gets a chance to celebrate. Everybody gets a chance to take part,” Rajah said.

The Diwali celebrations coincided with the Pasir Ris West-Mid Autumn Getai Show 2025, a Chinese festival held nearby, creating a vibrant intersection of cultures and reinforcing Singapore’s model of cross-cultural coexistence. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 17 Oct 2025 12:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Singapore Festival Diwali Saree Lights Little India
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Bengaluru Campus Rape Case: Accused Asks Victim If She Needed A Pill
Bengaluru Campus Rape Case: Accused Asks Victim If She Needed A Pill
World
Pakistan's Defence Minister Says Country Ready For Two-Front War Amid Border Tensions
Pakistan's Defence Minister Says Country Ready For Two-Front War Amid Border Tensions
World
'F**K Trump, Free Palestine': Hackers Hijack PA Systems At US, Canadian Airports
'F**K Trump, Free Palestine': Hackers Hijack PA Systems At US, Canadian Airports
World
Trump’s Ex-National Security Advisor John Bolton Faces Criminal Case Over Classified Documents
Trump’s Ex-National Security Advisor John Bolton Faces Criminal Case Over Classified Documents
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Activates Taliban-Deoband Channel Before Formal Recognition
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget