ABP Live Budget Traveller: How To Explore Udaipur In Under ₹10,000 Without Missing The Magic

Udaipur may be famous for its palaces, lakes, and luxury heritage hotels, but behind the royal facade lies a city that welcomes budget travellers with open arms. From scenic train journeys to lakeside sunsets, street food feasts to ancient forts, Udaipur proves that unforgettable travel does not require a heavy wallet. With thoughtful planning and local know-how, a complete Udaipur experience comfortably fits within a ₹10,000 budget and often leaves room for souvenirs too. This ABP Live Budget Traveller guide shows you exactly how to explore the City of Lakes like a pro without overspending.

How To Reach Udaipur



One of the biggest advantages of planning a budget trip to Udaipur is how affordable and scenic the journey itself can be. For travellers from Delhi and nearby cities, overnight trains are the most economical option. Keeps cost from ₹800 to ₹2,000.

Road trip lovers can opt for self-drive journeys that turn the commute into part of the adventure. Smooth highways, charming dhabas and heritage towns along the way create a memorable route.

Flight deals during off-season months also make air travel possible for budget travellers, with promotional fares frequently dropping below ₹3,000 from major metros. When transport is planned early and strategically, reaching Udaipur becomes the first smart saving of your trip.

Where To Stay On A Budget

Udaipur is home to an impressive variety of budget-friendly accommodation, making it easy for travellers to enjoy comfort without overspending. From charming heritage-style guest houses to modern hostels, there is something for every type of explorer. Popular options such as The Hosteller offer rooms starting from around ₹700 and going up to ₹3,000, depending on the category selected, while Hostel Mantra provides clean, comfortable stays from approximately ₹1,000 per night.

For those seeking a more authentic local experience, family-owned havelis are an excellent choice. These traditional homes often feature rooftop dining spaces, artistic interiors and warm hospitality that instantly make visitors feel at home.

By selecting accommodation within the ₹800 to ₹2,000 per night range, travellers can comfortably balance their budget, leaving more room to enjoy Udaipur’s food, attractions and shopping. Choosing off-peak travel days or midweek stays further unlocks special discounts and occasional complimentary upgrades, a small planning trick that goes a long way.

Top Experiences That Make Udaipur Unforgettable

Udaipur’s beauty unfolds in layers, majestic palaces, shimmering lakes, winding bazaars and hilltop viewpoints. The City Palace complex offers hours of exploration for a modest entry fee, while evening light shows reveal royal history under starry skies.

A boat ride across Lake Pichola provides postcard views of palaces floating on water, especially magical at sunset. The old city invites slow exploration on foot or cycle rickshaw, uncovering temples, courtyards and crafts shops.

Nature lovers can explore nearby forest trails and wildlife sanctuaries like Kumbhalgarh Wildlife Sanctuary, while early-morning hikes around surrounding villages reward with panoramic landscapes. These experiences cost little yet deliver priceless memories, proving Udaipur’s magic lies in moments rather than money.

Do enjoy the puppet show and cultural performance during your stay here.

Eating Well In Udaipur Without Spending Big

Udaipur’s culinary scene offers royal flavours at street-friendly prices. Traditional Rajasthani thalis, spicy gatte ki sabzi, crisp pyaaz kachoris and sweet malpuas fill local cafes and street stalls. Rooftop restaurants overlooking the lakes provide romantic views while remaining surprisingly affordable. Tea lounges inside palace complexes offer refined snacks and desserts for those wanting a regal pause without splurging. With meals averaging ₹150–₹300 per person, travellers eat generously while staying on budget. Sampling both street food and heritage cafes ensures a complete flavour journey.

To complete your food journey, hop between popular yet pocket-friendly spots such as Bottegaa, Aosa – Bakehouse & Roastery, Koi Social and O’ Brew, Ambrai Restaurant, each offering unique menus and cosy atmospheres. Mixing street food with heritage cafes ensures you experience both the soul and sophistication of Udaipur’s vibrant food scene.

Markets, Shopping, And Souvenirs

From miniature paintings and silver jewellery to handcrafted mojris and colourful bandhani textiles, Udaipur’s markets are treasure troves. Bargaining is part of the culture, allowing travellers to collect souvenirs at great value. Hathi Pol, Bada Bazaar and Chetak Circle remain must-visit shopping zones.

Every purchase supports local artisans while creating tangible memories of your journey. Smart shopping can stay well within budget and still fill your bags with cultural keepsakes.