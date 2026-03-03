Holi 2026: 5 Incredible Destinations You Must Explore For An Unforgettable Celebration

(By Govind Gaur)

Holi, known as the festival of colours, has evolved into something more powerful; it is becoming one of the strongest examples of experiential travel in India. With immersive travel and cultural experiences, Holi is bringing consumers to spiritual towns, heritage destinations and even international destinations.

Here are five places where people can travel for Holi this season:

Mathura And Vrindavan:

Believed to be the birthplace and childhood home of Lord Krishna, the essence of Holi has been in these two cities for ages. Holi is not just a one-day event but a week-long celebration. People can explore temple visits, devotional music and the iconic 'Phoolon ki Holi'. The energy is electric in these two places. Banke Bihari Temple, or the sacred complex of Krishna Janmabhoomi, during this period can define the purpose of Holi there. People can also enjoy traditional bhaang with sweets like gujiya and the traditional poori and kachoris. This place is highly recommended for Holi travel.

Royal Heritage In Rajasthan (Pushkar):

Pushkar (Rajasthan) exuberates royal heritage with cultural performances, making Holi more traditional. There are folk dancers and singers in royal attire, singing traditional Rajasthani folklore and temples, Brahma Temple inviting thousands of devotees. Between celebrations, travellers can reflect by the Pushkar Lake, creating a balance between colour-soaked mornings and heritage afternoons. With authentic Rajasthani food like Daal-Baati-Churma, ghewar, and kachori, to Kesari Milk, Pushkar can be one of the best and quickest Holi getaways.

Banaras:

The old charm of Varanasi can make Indians feel connected to the roots. The ghats along the Ganges transform into open-air stages of music, laughter and clouds of powdered hues. Varanasi during Holi is visited by both the older as well as the younger generation; hence, during Holi, it can present a cultural mix. After celebrations, travellers often gather at Dashashwamedh Ghat to witness the evening Ganga Aarti, ending the celebrations with divinity. From Varanasi's famous street food to chaat, to malaiyyo and the famous Banarasi paan, ensure that Holi engages in every sense in the city.

Katmandu (Nepal):

If travellers want to experience India outside India during Holi, then Kathmandu can bring in great experiences. Holi celebrations in Katmandu mirror the vibrancy of North India. Basantapur Durbar Square becomes the centre of colour throwing and community gatherings, framed by historic architecture. Travellers often combine celebrations with visits to Nepal's iconic Pashupatinath Temple and Boudhanath Stupa. They can feel an essence of both Hindu and Buddhist spirituality, and it can be a great option for spiritual travellers. Traditional foods such as sel roti and momos provide a distinctly Nepali flavour to the festivities.

Sangla:

Holi celebrations in Sangla offer a serene and culturally rich alternative to the usual high-energy festivities. Located in Baspa Valley, Sangla celebrates Holi with traditional Himachali customs, temple rituals, folk music, and community gatherings. Travellers here can experience the village hospitality and more closed festivities. With local dance, Himachali attire, and local food, Holi can be a more serene experience. Surrounded by snow-capped peaks and apple orchards, Holi can feel more calm and authentic.

Holi is more of an experience. From experiencing colours, food and people across the diaspora, this festival can be one of the best times to reconnect with our culture and participate. Holi can take people back to mythology, especially in places like Mathura, Vrindavan and Banaras, where people can understand the core reasons for this festival. Similarly, global capitals can be a great time for people to understand cultural exchange and watch people from different ethnicities participate in the festival.

For the younger generation of travellers, travelling during Holi can provide them a perspective of history, self-identity and community. As experiential travel continues to shape the future of tourism, Holi stands out as a reminder that the most meaningful journeys are those that invite us to celebrate not just the destination but the shared human instinct for joy.

Govind Gaur is the Founder and CEO of Wanderon