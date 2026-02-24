Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Want To Meet Punch? Here's Where To Find The Baby Monkey And His Oran-Mama Winning The Internet

Want To Meet Punch? Here’s Where To Find The Baby Monkey And His Oran-Mama Winning The Internet

A baby macaque named Punch has gone viral for hugging a plush toy after being abandoned at birth. Here’s where to see him and why visitors are flocking to this Japan zoo.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 24 Feb 2026 09:57 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A tiny monkey clutching a bright orange stuffed orangutan has quietly become one of the internet’s most talked-about animal stars. The viral video, filmed at the Ichikawa City Zoological and Botanical Gardens, shows a baby macaque named Punch hugging his plush companion, dragging it along as he walks, and curling up with it as if it were his mother.

The clip has struck an emotional chord worldwide. Viewers see more than a cute moment, they see a young primate coping with abandonment in the only way he can. As the video spreads across social media, many people are now wondering where they can see Punch in person.

Here’s what you need to know if you’re planning a visit.

Where This Viral Monkey Lives

Punch resides at the Ichikawa City Zoological and Botanical Gardens in Ichikawa, located in Chiba Prefecture, just east of Tokyo. Part of the greater Tokyo metropolitan area, the zoo sits amid greenery and pear orchards, offering a calm, suburban contrast to the capital’s busy streets.

Though modest in size, the facility is well-maintained and home to animals including red pandas, orangutans, birds, and small mammals, along with its now-famous baby macaque.

For travellers exploring Tokyo and nearby regions, the zoo offers a quieter wildlife experience without venturing far from the city.

When To Visit

The zoo operates on the following schedule:

  • Tuesday to Sunday: 9:30 am to 4:30 pm
  • Last entry: 4:00 pm
  • Closed: Mondays and select public holidays

Visitors are encouraged to arrive early to allow enough time to explore the grounds comfortably.

The Story Of Punch: A Bond Beyond Words

Punch is a Japanese macaque, often called a 'snow monkey' because of the species’ thick fur and ability to withstand cold winters. Although physically healthy at birth, he was abandoned by his first-time mother shortly after delivery.

In primates, maternal bonding plays a crucial role in early emotional development. Warmth, protection, and reassurance from the mother help shape behavioural stability. Without that connection, young monkeys can experience stress and adjustment challenges.

Zookeepers Kosuke Shikano and Shumpei Miyakoshi stepped in immediately, caring for Punch around the clock. To support his instinctive need to cling to something, they introduced rolled blankets and soft toys, a common method in primate care when separation occurs.

Out of several options, Punch chose one companion, a bright orange plush orangutan.

He carries it everywhere. He sleeps clutching it tightly. When he feels uncertain around other monkeys, he presses it close, almost as if seeking reassurance.

According to zoo officials, surrogate comfort objects can help reduce anxiety and aid emotional adjustment in young primates. In Punch’s case, that stuffed toy has become more than a prop, it’s his steady presence in a world.

Related Video

Women's Day Special: Male Colleagues Share Their 'Mann Ki Baat' for Female Teammates in the Newsroom

Frequently Asked Questions

Where can I see the viral monkey, Punch?

You can see Punch at the Ichikawa City Zoological and Botanical Gardens in Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture, just east of Tokyo.

What are the operating hours for the Ichikawa City Zoological and Botanical Gardens?

The zoo is open from Tuesday to Sunday, 9:30 am to 4:30 pm, with the last entry at 4:00 pm. It is closed on Mondays and select public holidays.

Why does Punch have a stuffed orangutan?

Punch was abandoned by his mother and uses the stuffed orangutan as a surrogate comfort object to help reduce anxiety and aid his emotional adjustment.

What type of monkey is Punch?

Punch is a Japanese macaque, also known as a 'snow monkey' due to their thick fur and ability to withstand cold.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer
Read
Published at : 24 Feb 2026 09:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Punch Monkey Ichikawa City Zoo Ichikawa City Zoological And Botanical Gardens Baby Macaque Viral Video
