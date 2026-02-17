Planning an international holiday often begins with excitement, and quickly turns into paperwork. Visa appointments, documentation, and waiting periods can make overseas travel feel expensive even before you book your tickets. But what if you could skip the visa queue and still explore stunning beaches, vibrant cities, and diverse cultures without stretching your budget?

For Indian passport holders, several beautiful destinations offer visa-free entry, making global travel simpler and more affordable. When you remove visa costs and formalities, you not only save money but also gain flexibility in planning your trip. From tropical islands to bustling Asian capitals and Caribbean coastlines, here are some budget-friendly visa-free countries that deserve a spot on your 2026 travel list.

ALSO READ: ABP Live Budget Traveller | 10 Cheap Travel Hacks Every Traveller Must Know

Fiji

(Image Source: Canva)

If an exotic island escape is on your wishlist, Fiji offers visa-free entry for Indian travellers. Known for its postcard-perfect beaches, coral reefs, and relaxed village life, this South Pacific destination is ideal for snorkelling, kayaking, or simply soaking in the serenity beneath swaying palm trees.

While flight tickets may take up a larger portion of your budget due to the longer distance, the absence of visa fees and the unforgettable natural beauty make Fiji a worthwhile experience for those seeking something extraordinary.

Thailand

(Image Source: Canva)

Thailand continues to be a top choice among Indian travellers, and for good reason. With visa-free access, it offers everything from the energetic streets of Bangkok to the scenic beaches of Phuket, Krabi, and Koh Samui.

Accommodation options suit every kind of traveller, from backpacker hostels to upscale resorts. Street food is both delicious and inexpensive, and domestic flights within the country are often affordable. Whether you’re exploring ancient temples or snorkelling in crystal-clear waters, Thailand proves that an international holiday doesn’t have to break the bank.

Malaysia

(Image Source: Canva)

Malaysia stands out for its seamless blend of Malay, Chinese, and Indian influences. From the modern skyline of Kuala Lumpur to cool highlands and sandy islands, the country offers diverse experiences at reasonable prices.

Public transport is efficient, accommodations are budget-friendly, and street food such as nasi lemak and char kway teow adds flavour to your journey without inflating costs. For travellers who enjoy city life, rainforests, and beaches in one trip, Malaysia is a practical and enriching choice.

Mauritius

(Image Source: Canva)

Mauritius offers Indian passport holders visa-free travel to one of the Indian Ocean’s most scenic islands. Clear waters, coral reefs, and coastal lagoons attract beach lovers, while waterfalls, wildlife parks, and multicultural towns provide variety beyond the shoreline.

With Creole, Indian, and French influences shaping its culture, Mauritius feels both familiar and unique. Skipping the visa process means more time and budget to spend on water sports, boat rides, and exploring local cuisine.

Philippines

(Image Source: freepik)

The Philippines has emerged as a popular visa-free option for Indian tourists. With over 7,000 islands, it offers dramatic limestone cliffs, turquoise waters, waterfalls, and lively coastal towns.

Destinations like Palawan, Boracay, and Cebu are known for diving and beach hopping. Affordable ferries and hostels make it easier to manage travel costs, making the Philippines a strong contender for adventure seekers looking for a cost-effective international escape.