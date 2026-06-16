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HomeReligionBada Mangal 2026: More Than Sindoor And Chameli Oil, This Is What Truly Pleases Lord Hanuman

Bada Mangal 2026: More Than Sindoor And Chameli Oil, This Is What Truly Pleases Lord Hanuman

Bada Mangal 2026: Lord Hanuman values truth, integrity and righteous conduct more than sindoor. This Bada Mangal, improve your actions Bajrangbali accepts the prayers of the virtuous.

Reported By : Hirdesh Kumar Singh | 
Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 03:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Lord Hanuman values pure conduct, not just external offerings.
  • Embodying Ram's virtues like truth, dignity pleases Lord Hanuman.
  • Pure intentions and good deeds mitigate troubles, attract blessings.
  • Helping the needy genuinely brings blessings on Bada Mangal.

Every Tuesday and Saturday, a huge crowd of devotees gathers at Hanuman temples. To get relief from troubles, people offer a chola to Lord Hanuman, apply a paste of sindoor and jasmine oil, and offer elaborate prasad. These things have their own significance in religious beliefs, but according to the scriptures, Lord Hanuman is not concerned with external things or expensive offerings.

To please Lord Hanuman, there is one special thing that is more important than all these, and without doing it, every prayer and every worship remains incomplete.

Seventh Bada Mangal On 16 June 2026: Why Is It So Special?

Tomorrow, on 16 June 2026, is the seventh Bada Mangal (Budhwa Mangal) of the month of Jyeshtha. In Sanatan tradition, the results of worshipping Lord Hanuman on Bada Mangal are believed to be many times greater. On this day, bhandaras are organised across the country, especially in Lucknow and North India, and millions of devotees gather to seek Bajrangbali’s blessings. On this auspicious occasion, people make various efforts to please Lord Hanuman. But even on this sacred day, there is one thing you must do, without which your worship may remain incomplete.

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What Is That One Thing Without Which Worship Remains Incomplete?

The most important thing is to bring ‘Ram’s character’ into your conduct meaning truth, dignity and honesty. Lord Hanuman is described as one who loves listening to the stories of Lord Ram (Prabhu Charit Sunibe Ko Rasiya). This directly means that Lord Hanuman loves the devotee who follows the path shown by Lord Shri Ram. If a person lies in life, cheats others, troubles the weak and then goes to the temple to offer expensive offerings, Lord Hanuman never accepts such worship. To receive Lord Hanuman’s true blessings, a person’s heart and intentions must be pure.

When Lord Hanuman Broke The Pearl Necklace

A famous episode from the Ramayana teaches us the same lesson. After the victory over Lanka, when Mata Sita gifted Lord Hanuman a precious pearl necklace, Hanuman Ji started breaking each pearl with his teeth and throwing it away. When Lakshman Ji asked the reason, Hanuman Ji said that a pearl which does not contain the name and character of his Lord Ram is like a piece of stone to him. When people questioned this, the mighty Hanuman tore open his chest and showed that Siya-Ram resided within him. This story tells us that Hanuman Ji only cares about devotion and conduct.

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Conduct Also Holds Great Importance From An Astrological Perspective

According to astrology, worshipping Lord Hanuman helps reduce the negative effects of Mars and Saturn. In our scriptures, Lord Shani Dev is considered the ‘judge’ the one who gives the results of a person’s actions. Shani Dev is never influenced by anyone’s offerings; he only observes one’s deeds. If you treat people fairly in society, serve your parents and perform your duties honestly, only then can Hanuman Ji’s worship help remove planetary troubles. Simply offering sindoor does not wash away the sins of one’s actions.

Keep This In Mind While Worshipping On This Bada Mangal

If you truly want Bajrangbali to fulfil your wishes and remove your troubles on this seventh Bada Mangal on 16 June, then bring a small change within yourself when you visit the temple. While reciting Hanuman Chalisa, understand the meaning of its verses. Awaken courage, discipline and the resolve to help others within yourself. This Bada Mangal, if you feed someone hungry or help a needy person selflessly, you will not even need to offer sindoor; Lord Hanuman Himself will stand with you as your shield.

Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.

Before You Go

Magh Mela: Triveni Sangam Witnesses Sea of Faith on First Snan of Magh Mela

Frequently Asked Questions

What does Lord Hanuman truly value in a devotee?

Lord Hanuman values truth, dignity and honesty.

Why is personal conduct considered paramount in worshipping Lord Hanuman?

Lord Hanuman is not concerned with external things or expensive offerings. He expects devotees to embody truth, dignity, and honesty. Without a pure heart and intentions, worship remains incomplete.

What does the pearl necklace story reveal about Lord Hanuman's priorities?

The story shows Hanuman Ji values devotion and Lord Ram's character over material wealth. He broke pearls lacking Ram's essence, demonstrating that his priority is pure conduct and the Lord's presence within.

What is the significance of the upcoming Bada Mangal on June 16, 2026?

It is the seventh Bada Mangal, believed to offer many times greater results for worshipping Lord Hanuman. Devotees organize bhandaras and seek blessings, but true worship requires pure conduct.

About the author Hirdesh Kumar Singh

Hirdesh Kumar Singh is a Vedic astrologer, editor, and media strategist specialising in astrology, spirituality, and Dharma. He leads Astro and Religion content at ABP Live and has previously worked with leading astrology platforms. A Journalism graduate from IIMC, New Delhi, with formal training in Astrology and Vastu Shastra, he combines traditional Vedic knowledge with modern media expertise. His work focuses on Vedic Astrology, Mundane Astrology, Numerology, and life guidance, helping readers understand timing, opportunities, and personal growth through practical astrological insights.

You can reach out to him at hirdeshs@abpnetwork.com.

 
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Published at : 16 Jun 2026 03:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Religion Hanuman Bhakti Hanuman Ji Hanuman Puja Hanuman Chalisa Sanatan Dharma Hanuman Blessings BajrangBali Bada Mangal Significance Budhwa Mangal Bada Mangal 2026 Hanuman Worship Jyeshtha Bada Mangal Lord Hanuman Prayers Tuesday Hanuman Puja Hanuman Temple Rituals Hanuman Ji Puja Vidhi Bada Mangal 16 June 2026.
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