Budget Traveller | 7 Best Weekend Getaways Near Pune In Monsoon Under Rs 10,000

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mahabaleshwar offers retreats; check road conditions and advisories.

The arrival of the monsoon transforms the region around Pune into a breathtaking landscape of mist-covered hills, lush forests, overflowing waterfalls, and picturesque lakes. Thanks to the Western Ghats, the rainy season breathes new life into the countryside, making it one of the best times for road trips, short holidays, trekking, camping, and nature photography.m Whether you're looking for a peaceful lakeside retreat, a scenic hill station, or an adventurous weekend escape, there are several destinations within a few hours of Pune that promise unforgettable monsoon experiences. Here's a list of the best places to visit near Pune during the 2026 monsoon season, along with an estimated travel budget.

Misty Hill Stations And Scenic Drives

1. Lonavala (65 km | 1.5–2 hours)

A favourite monsoon getaway, Lonavala is known for misty viewpoints, lush valleys, waterfalls, and cool weather. Popular attractions include Bhushi Dam, Tiger's Leap, Lion's Point, Rajmachi Point, and nearby forts. Hot tea and local snacks make the rainy-season experience even better.

Estimated Trip Budget: Rs1,500–Rs3,500 per person (day trip)

2. Tamhini Ghat (55 km | 2 hours)

One of Maharashtra's most scenic monsoon drives, Tamhini Ghat is famous for winding roads, seasonal waterfalls, dense forests, and cloud-covered mountains. It's ideal for photography, nature walks, and short treks.

Estimated Trip Budget: Rs1,500–Rs3,000 per person

3. Malshej Ghat (120 km | 3–4 hours)

Malshej Ghat offers dramatic cliffs, powerful waterfalls, lush greenery, and spectacular valley views during the monsoon. It is a favourite among trekkers, photographers, and weekend road-trippers.

Estimated Trip Budget: Rs2,500–Rs5,000 per person

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Lakes, Waterfalls And Nature Escapes

4. Mulshi (45 km | 1.5 hours)

Surrounded by forests and rolling hills, Mulshi is perfect for travellers seeking peace and nature. Visitors can enjoy lakeside resorts, birdwatching, photography, and relaxing walks along the reservoir.

Estimated Trip Budget: Rs1,500–Rs4,000 per person

5. Pawna Lake (55 km | 2 hours)

Pawna Lake becomes especially beautiful during the rainy season with mist-covered hills and lush surroundings. Camping, kayaking, lakeside relaxation, and sunrise views make it a popular weekend destination.

Estimated Trip Budget: Rs2,000–Rs5,000 per person (including camping)

6. Bhandardara (165 km | 4–5 hours)

This hidden gem is known for Arthur Lake, Randha Falls, Wilson Dam, and panoramic Sahyadri views. The peaceful atmosphere makes it perfect for couples, families, and photographers.

Estimated Trip Budget: Rs3,500–Rs6,500 per person

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Perfect Weekend Retreat

7. Mahabaleshwar (120 km | 3–4 hours)

Mahabaleshwar is one of Maharashtra's most loved hill stations and looks even more enchanting during the monsoon. Visit Lingmala Waterfall, scenic viewpoints, strawberry farms, and nearby Panchgani while enjoying cool weather and misty landscapes.

Estimated Trip Budget: Rs4,000–Rs8,000 per person (2-day trip)

The monsoon is undoubtedly one of the best seasons to explore destinations around Pune. From misty hill stations and roaring waterfalls to peaceful lakes and scenic mountain roads, these weekend getaways offer something for every traveller. Before setting out, check weather forecasts, road conditions, and local advisories, especially if heavy rainfall is expected.