Swine Flu Or Seasonal Flu? Experts Explain The Symptoms And Warning Signs

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Seasonal flu and H1N1 share symptoms, require lab confirmation.

H1N1 often causes unique symptoms; vaccine protects vulnerable groups.

Annual vaccination and hygiene prevent infection; seek early medical help.

Swine flu (H1N1) and seasonal flu is frequently indicated by a rapid fever, a persistent cough and extreme exhaustion, more or less they have almost the same symptoms but hard to differentatiate. Both of them are caused by influenza viruses and spread through respiratory droplets, health experts say understanding their differences can help people seek treatment earlier and reduce the risk of complications. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), seasonal influenza infects millions of people every year causing up to one billion cases globally and leading to hundreds of thousands of respiratory related deaths annually. While the H1N1 virus originally attracted worldwide prominence during the 2009 pandemic, it is now one of the influenza A subtypes that circulates periodically and is included in the annual flu vaccination.

How Are Swine Flu And Seasonal Flu Different?

Influenza viruses that circulate annually, primarily influenza A and influenza B are together referred to as "seasonal flu." In particular, the influenza A (H1N1) strain is referred to as swine flu. Due to the fact that H1N1 now coexists with other seasonal influenza viruses, laboratory testing is the only accurate method of differentiating between them. Additionally, the Mayo Clinic points out that both conditions can be treated similarly, especially if antiviral medications are begun early.

In a previous conversation with ABP live Dr. Manish Shetty, Consultant – Physician and Diabetologist, S.L. Raheja Hospital, Mumbai – A Fortis Associate said that Unlike influenza that recurs annually, swine flu H1N1 is an influenza A virus infection that can affect people much faster than seasonal influenza but people usually recover from the illness by resting and keeping themselves hydrated.

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Symptoms To Watch Out For

Both infections commonly begin suddenly and may cause:

High fever and chills Dry cough Sore throat Runny or blocked nose Headache Muscle and body aches Extreme tiredness

Doctors claim there are minor variations, nevertheless. H1N1 infections are more frequently linked to vomiting, difficulty in breathing and diarrhea, especially in children and younger adults as well as more severe body aches in certain patients. Some warning signs should never be overlooked.

Who Is Most At Risk And How Can You Stay Protected?

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) state that although the majority of healthy individuals recover from flu within a week, the illness can become dangerous for older adults, children under five, pregnant women and those with asthma, diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease or compromised immune systems. The seasonal flu vaccine also protects against the current H1N1 strain, experts advise annual flu immunisation, especially for those who are more vulnerable. The transmission of infection can be further prevented by frequent hand washing, concealing coughs and sneezes, avoiding close contact with sick people, donning a mask when necessary and staying at home when symptomatic. Health officials emphasise that while a healthy diet, regular exercise and enough sleep enhance the immune system, they should be used in addition to vaccination not in place of them.

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When Should You See A Doctor?

With rest, fluids and supportive care, the majority of patients recover. However, if symptoms increase, linger for more than a few days or are accompanied by breathing difficulties, chest pain, confusion, dehydration, persistent vomiting or a fever that returns after getting better, get medical help. Since antiviral medications are most effective during the first 48 hours of treatment, high-risk patients should see a doctor as soon as symptoms manifest. Since Swine flu might be mistaken for the ordinary cold, the best ways to avoid significant complications are still early diagnosis, yearly vaccination and excellent respiratory hygiene.



Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.





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