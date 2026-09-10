Sleep And Depression Medicines May Increase Fall Risk In Elderly, Study Finds

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Never discontinue prescribed medicines without consulting a doctor first.

In today’s fast-paced and stressful lifestyle, sleep problems have become increasingly common, leading many people to rely on sleeping pills. However, these medicines may pose certain risks for older adults. A new study has highlighted a possible link between sleep and depression medicines and an increased risk of falls among elderly people.

As people age, the body undergoes several changes. During this stage of life, problems such as difficulty sleeping and depression can also become more common. Doctors may prescribe medicines to help manage these conditions. While these medications can provide relief, their effects may vary from person to person.

In older adults, certain medicines can cause excessive drowsiness, dizziness or difficulty walking, which may affect their balance and increase the risk of falls. A study by researchers at the University of California, San Francisco, also found an association between the use of such medicines and falls among older adults.

Why Does The Risk Of Falling Increase After Taking These Medicines?

Some sleeping medicines work by calming the brain and helping a person fall asleep. However, their effects may sometimes continue into the following morning. Older adults may experience drowsiness, dizziness or weakness after waking up, which can affect their balance while walking.

The risk may be particularly high when an older person suddenly gets up at night to use the bathroom. Some medicines used to treat depression can also cause side effects such as dizziness or drowsiness.

As people age, the body may process and eliminate certain medicines more slowly. This can cause the effects of some medications to last longer in older adults.

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What Did The Study Find?

Researchers examined health-related data from a large number of older adults, focusing on people who were taking medicines for sleep-related problems.

The study found that older adults taking such medicines had a higher risk of falling compared with those who were not taking them. The research also considered certain medicines used to treat depression.

People taking more than one such medicine may require additional caution. However, this does not mean that every older person taking these medicines will experience a fall. The effects can vary depending on a person's age, overall health and other medicines they may be taking.

Regular Medication Review Is Important

Older adults often take medicines for multiple health conditions. Taking several medicines together can sometimes increase side effects such as dizziness or drowsiness.

Therefore, doctors should regularly review all the medicines an older person is taking and assess whether any dosage needs to be adjusted. Patients and family members should inform doctors about all prescription medicines, over-the-counter medicines and supplements being used.

Any change in medication or dosage should be made only under medical supervision.

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What Can Families Do To Prevent Falls?

Apart from monitoring medicines, families can take simple precautions to make the surroundings safer for older adults. Loose rugs, electrical wires and other objects that could cause someone to trip should be removed.

Handrails can be installed in bathrooms and along staircases, while adequate lighting should be maintained, especially on the route to the bathroom at night.

Older adults should also avoid getting up suddenly from bed, particularly after taking medicines that may cause drowsiness or dizziness.

Do Not Stop Medication On Your Own

Older adults taking medicines for sleep or depression should not stop taking them without consulting their doctor. Similarly, the dosage should not be increased or reduced without medical advice.

Family members should observe whether an older person experiences dizziness, excessive sleepiness, weakness or difficulty walking after taking their medication. Such symptoms should be discussed with a healthcare professional.

For sleep problems, doctors may also recommend approaches beyond medication, such as regular exercise, breathing exercises, yoga and other techniques that can support better sleep.

While medication can be an important part of treating sleep and mental health conditions, regular medical supervision and a safe home environment can help reduce potential risks, particularly among older adults.