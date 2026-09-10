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English NewsLifestyleWhat Is Passive Smoking? Even Non-Smokers Face Life-Threatening Risks

What Is Passive Smoking? Even Non-Smokers Face Life-Threatening Risks

Passive smoking can seriously affect non-smokers. Know the health risks of secondhand smoke, who is most vulnerable and how to stay safe.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle, ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 10 Sep 2026 01:04 PM (IST)
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  • No safe secondhand smoke exposure; causes heart and lung issues.

Did you know that your health can be at risk even if you do not smoke? Exposure to tobacco smoke from people around you can also cause serious health problems. Here is how secondhand smoke affects non-smokers and why passive smoking is becoming a major health concern.

A recent study published in The Lancet has revealed that secondhand smoke contributes to millions of deaths every year. Children, women, and people with heart conditions are among those who face a higher risk from exposure to tobacco smoke. According to the report, passive smoking is emerging as a serious public health concern in India. In 2023, more than 300,000 deaths in India were attributed to secondhand smoke. Compared with 1990, this figure has increased by 50 percent. India ranks second after China in terms of the burden linked to secondhand smoking.

Amid the growing health risks associated with passive smoking, it is important to understand what it means, who is most vulnerable and how exposure can affect the body.

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What Is Passive Smoking?

Smoking is harmful to health, but its effects are not limited to smokers. People who do not smoke can also be exposed to harmful tobacco smoke when they are around someone who is smoking. This is known as passive smoking or secondhand smoking.

When a person smokes, tobacco smoke enters the surrounding air through different sources. This includes smoke released from the burning cigarette as well as smoke exhaled by the smoker. People nearby can inhale these harmful substances even though they are not smoking themselves.

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Secondhand smoke contains toxic chemicals that can affect the lungs, heart, and other parts of the body. There is no completely safe level of exposure to secondhand smoke. Even brief exposure can expose non-smokers to harmful substances, while repeated exposure can increase the risk of serious health problems.

Who Is Most At Risk?

The report states that more than 8 million people worldwide died in 2023 due to smoking and tobacco-related problems. Many of those affected had never smoked a cigarette themselves, highlighting the impact that exposure to secondhand smoke can have on non-smokers.

Children, women, and people with heart conditions are particularly vulnerable. Toxic smoke can enter the body through inhalation and cause damage over time. Children are especially at risk because their lungs and immune systems are still developing. Regular exposure to secondhand smoke can increase their risk of respiratory infections, asthma symptoms, and ear infections.

Diseases Caused By Passive Smoking

If you are around someone who is smoking, you may experience breathing difficulties or irritation in the eyes, even after short-term exposure. People who are continuously exposed to secondhand smoke may face a higher risk of respiratory diseases and infections. Long-term exposure has also been associated with serious health problems, including heart disease, stroke, and lung cancer. For people who already have cardiovascular or respiratory conditions, exposure to tobacco smoke can pose an additional health risk.

How To Make Your Home A Smoke-Free Zone

One of the most effective ways to protect yourself and your family from passive smoking is to make your home a completely smoke-free zone. If someone in the household smokes, encourage them to do so away from other family members and preferably outdoors. At public places such as malls, offices, and other shared spaces, try to maintain distance from people who are smoking and avoid enclosed areas where tobacco smoke has accumulated.

It is also important to make family members and loved ones aware of the health risks associated with smoking. Children should be given special protection from exposure to tobacco smoke. Maintaining an active lifestyle, following a balanced diet, and engaging in regular physical activity can support overall health. However, these measures do not eliminate the health risks associated with secondhand smoke, so reducing or avoiding exposure remains important.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the impact of passive smoking in India?

In 2023, over 300,000 deaths in India were attributed to secondhand smoke, marking a 50% increase since 1990. India now ranks second globally in this burden.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 10 Sep 2026 01:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Heart Disease Tobacco Lung Cancer Health Smoking Stroke Respiratory Diseases Children's Health Secondhand Smoking
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