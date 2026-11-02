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English NewsLifestylePet First | 5 Ways To Keep Your Dogs And Cats Stress-Free During Diwali Fireworks

Pet First | 5 Ways To Keep Your Dogs And Cats Stress-Free During Diwali Fireworks

Pet First | Follow these five simple tips to keep dogs and cats calm during firecracker bursts, from creating safe spaces to maintaining their routine.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 02 Nov 2026 01:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Designate a quiet, secure indoor space for your pet.
  • Keep pets indoors during fireworks, securing all exits properly.
  • Play calming background sounds to mask noise, offer gentle comfort.
  • Maintain consistent routines and feeding schedules during celebrations.

Diwali is a time for lights, celebrations and family gatherings, but the sound of firecrackers can make it a frightening experience for pets. Dogs and cats have more sensitive hearing than humans, making sudden, lound bursts particularly stressful for them. While fireworks may last only a few seconds, the noise can leave your pet anxious, restless and scared.

As households prepare for Diwali 2026, taking a few precautions can help make the celebrations less stressful for furry companions.

ALSO READ: Pet First | 5 Possible Reasons Why Your Dog Keeps Shaking Its Head

1. Create Safe And Quiet, Safe Space Indoors

Set up a comfortable, quiet corner where your pet can retreat whenever the noise becomes overwhelming. Choose a room away from windows and outside disturbances. Place their favourite bedding, toys and familiar belongings in the space to make it feel secure. Keep the doors and windows closed to reduce the sound of firecrackers.

2. Keep Them Indoors During Fireworks

Even pets that usually enjoy spending time outdoors may become frightened by sudden firecracker sounds. Keep dogs and cats inside during peak celebration hours to prevent them from running away in panic. Ensure balconies, gates and windows are properly secured. Walk your dog before the celebrations begin and keep cats indoors throughout the noisy period.

3. Use Familiar Sounds To Reduce Noise

Playing gentle background music, white noise or familiar television sounds can help soften the impact of sudden firecracker bursts. Keep the volume comfortable rather than turning it up too high. Choose calming music or familiar household sounds that your pet is already accustomed to.

4. Offer Comfort Food Without Forcing Interaction

Pets respond differently to fear. While some dogs may seek constant attention, cats might prefer hiding in a familiar spot. Pay attention to their behaviour and let them decide how much interaction they want. Speak in a gentle voice and stay nearby if your pet seeks reassurance. Offer their favourite toy or a familiar blanket, but avoid pulling them out of hiding or forcing physical contact.

ALSO READ: Pet First | 6 Festive Home Decoration Safety Tips To Keep Dogs And Cats Safe

5. Keep Their Routine And Meals Consistent

Loud celebrations and changes in the household environment can disrupt a pet's usual routine. Try to maintain regular feeding, walking and sleeping schedules during Diwali. Feed them before the firecracker activity becomes intense and ensure they have access to fresh water. Avoid introducing unfamiliar foods or treats during the celebrations.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.]

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why do firecrackers stress pets like dogs and cats?

Pets have more sensitive hearing than humans, making sudden loud bursts particularly stressful. This noise can leave them anxious, restless, and scared during celebrations like Diwali.

How can I create a safe space for my pet during Diwali celebrations?

Set up a comfortable, quiet corner away from windows for your pet to retreat to. Place their favorite bedding and toys there, and keep doors and windows closed to reduce noise.

Is it important to keep pets indoors during fireworks?

Yes, always keep dogs and cats inside during peak celebration hours. This prevents them from running away in panic due to sudden loud firecracker sounds. Ensure balconies and windows are secured.

How can I help reduce the impact of firecracker noise on my pet?

Playing gentle background music, white noise, or familiar television sounds can help soften the impact of sudden firecracker bursts. Keep the volume comfortable for your pet.

What is the best way to interact with a scared pet during Diwali?

Observe your pet's behavior and let them decide how much interaction they want. Speak in a gentle voice and offer a favorite toy or blanket, but avoid forcing physical contact or pulling them out of hiding.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Nov 2026 01:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diwali Pet Safety Diwali 2026 ABP Live Pet First Pet Care
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