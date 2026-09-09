Parivartini Ekadashi 2026: Can Lord Ganesha Be Offered Modaks Made With Rice And Wheat?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ekadashi 2026 during Ganesh Utsav raises offering questions.

Offer fruits, dried fruits, or grain-free modaks to Ganesha.

Fasting devotees should not consume grain-based Ekadashi prasad.

Distribute grain-based prasad to others or consume later.

Parivartini Ekadashi 2026: During Ganesh Utsav, when Bappa is present at home, offerings of modaks, laddus, and other delicacies are made in the morning and evening. However, this time, Parivartini Ekadashi falls on September 22, 2026, during the Ganesh Utsav. Eating grains like rice, wheat, and lentils is prohibited on Ekadashi. This raises the question: can ordinary modaks and grains be offered to Lord Ganesha on that day? If offered, what should the Ekadashi fasting person do with the offerings?

The simple answer is that there's no need to stop worshipping and offering food to Lord Ganesha. However, if someone in the household is fasting on Parvartini Ekadashi, offering fruits, dried fruits, or grain-free modaks to Lord Ganesha on that day is the simplest and most appropriate way to do so.

When Will Parivartini Ekadashi Fall During Ganesh Utsav?

In 2026, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 14th. The main Ganesh immersion will take place on September 25th, the day of Anant Chaturdashi. Thus, on September 22nd, Ganesha will be present in homes and pandals that have Ganpati idols for ten days.

According to the calendar, Parivartini Ekadashi Tithi begins at approximately 8 pm on September 21st and lasts until 9:43 pm on September 22nd. Due to the Udaya Tithi, the fast will be observed on Tuesday, September 22nd. Parana will be performed on the morning of September 23rd. The timings may vary by a few minutes depending on the local calendar.

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Can We Offer Normal Modak To Bappa?

Modaks are made in many ways. Popular in Maharashtra, Ukadiche Modaks are made with rice flour, while many households use wheat, refined flour, semolina, or gram flour. All of these are grains, and those observing the Ekadashi fast abstain from consuming them.

It's important to understand one thing here. The dietary rules of Ekadashi are primarily for the fasting person. Family and local traditions dictate the offerings to Lord Ganesha. Therefore, offering ordinary modaks is not considered a Ganesh Puja mistake. However, in the Vaishnav tradition, there is a rule to abstain from cooking grains even in the kitchen on Ekadashi and to offer fruit-based offerings to the deities.

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Due to the two distinct traditions, it would not be appropriate to apply a single rule to all families. In homes where a strict Ekadashi fast is observed, it is preferable to choose a fruit-based offering. Where there is a family tradition of offering a certain amount of naivedya to Lord Ganesha daily, the rule prescribed by the family priest or guru may be preferred.

What Should Be Offered To Bappa On Ekadashi?

Grains are not necessary for offerings to Lord Ganesha. On Parvartini Ekadashi, you can offer bananas, apples, guavas, coconuts, makhana, milk-based sweets, or dried fruits.

Grain-free modaks can be made using coconut and dry fruits. Modaks made with mawa, coconut, almonds, cashews, and sugar candy are also alternatives. When purchasing fasting modaks from the market, be sure to read the ingredients. Sometimes, products labeled "fruit" may contain refined flour, semolina, cornflour, or common salt.

Modaks made from sago, amaranth, or water chestnut flour can also be offered, provided these items are acceptable in your home's fasting tradition. This way, Lord Ganesha's favorite modaks will remain, and the Ekadashi fasting rituals will not be broken.

Can A Fasting Person Accept Modak Prasad?

If modaks made from rice, wheat, semolina, gram flour, or refined flour are offered to Lord Ganesha, those observing the Ekadashi fast should not eat them on the same day. The prasad should also not be disrespected. It can be distributed among family members who are not fasting.

If everyone in the household is fasting, the food-based offerings can be stored in a clean and safe place and consumed after the Dwadashi Parana. However, avoid storing milk, mawa, or perishable modaks until the next day. In such a situation, it would be more practical to prepare fruit-based modaks in advance.

Just because it is Prasad (prasad) does not automatically mean that the food forbidden during the fast becomes acceptable. One should maintain faith and adhere to the vows of the fast.

Should We Worship Vishnu First Or Ganesha?

The general rule of worship is to begin with Ganesh Vandana. Therefore, after bathing in the morning, first offer your respects to Lord Ganesha. Offer him Durva grass, flowers, and fruit offerings. After this, the vow of observing the Parivartini Ekadashi fast can be taken by worshipping Lord Vishnu or his Vamana form.

Offer yellow flowers, basil leaves, fruits, and Panchamrit to Lord Vishnu. Do not pluck basil leaves on Ekadashi. It should be plucked the day before and stored in a clean place. In the evening, you can perform an aarti for Lord Ganesha first, followed by one for Lord Vishnu. If your home tradition differs, follow that sequence.

This Ekadashi Is Associated With The 'Turn' Of Lord Vishnu.

Parivartini Ekadashi is also called Parshva Ekadashi, Padma Ekadashi, and Vaman Ekadashi. There is a religious belief that Lord Vishnu, who remains in Yoga Nidra during Chaturmas, changes sides on this day. For this reason, it was named Parivartini Ekadashi. Worship of the Vamana form of Lord Vishnu on this day is also considered to have special significance.

What Is The Easiest Solution?

If Lord Ganesha is present at home and someone is fasting on Parvartini Ekadashi, don't stop offering him food. Simply offer fruity modaks, fruits, coconut, or nuts instead of regular modaks.

If family tradition requires offering modaks containing food, the fasting person should not consume them on Ekadashi. The prasad can be given to a non-fasting person, or, if safe, consumed after the Parana (break of fast) on Dwadashi. This way, the service to Lord Ganesha will continue, and the resolution for Parvartini Ekadashi will also be preserved.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.