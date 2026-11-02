Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vande Bharat, Ayodhya, Kaifiyat Express connect Delhi to Ayodhya.

Fares vary; special trains facilitate Diwali festive travel.

Book online early, use IRCTC's 'My Master List'.

Planning a trip from Delhi to Ayodhya during the Diwali festive season? With thousands of devotees and passengers travelling to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, securing a confirmed train ticket can become challenging. To manage the seasonal rush, Indian Railways is operating several special and regular trains connecting Delhi with Ayodhya. From the premium Vande Bharat Express to overnight train services, here are the important timings, ticket fares and booking tips to help you plan your journey.

Delhi To Ayodhya: Vande Bharat And Other Express Train Timings

Passengers travelling from Anand Vihar Terminal can consider the Anand Vihar Terminal-Ayodhya Dham Vande Bharat Express for a faster and more comfortable journey. The train operates six days a week, except Wednesdays. It departs Anand Vihar at 6:10 am and reaches Ayodhya Dham at 2:30 pm, completing the journey in approximately eight hours and 20 minutes.

For train number 22426, the ticket fare is approx. Rs 1,650 for AC Chair Car (CC) and approx. Rs 2,995 for Executive Class (EC). These fares include catering and base charges.

Another popular option is the daily Ayodhya Express, which departs from Old Delhi Railway Station at 6:20 pm and arrives in Ayodhya at 7:15 am the following morning. The tickets of this train range from Rs 370 to Rs 2,280 approximately.

Passengers can also board the daily Kaifiyat Superfast Express from Anand Vihar Terminal. The train leaves at 8:25 pm and reaches Ayodhya Dham at 6:52 am the next day, making it a convenient overnight travel option. The prices of this train range from Rs 400 to Rs 2,440 approximately.

Indian Railways Operating Special Festival Trains

Considering the heavy demand for tickets during Diwali, Indian Railways is also running festival special trains to accommodate additional passengers. Several weekly special services are operating from Delhi, New Delhi and Anand Vihar towards Ayodhya via Lucknow.

These additional services aim to provide more travel options to passengers who may not find confirmed seats on regular express trains due to long waiting lists.

Travellers can check the latest schedules, train timings and coach-related information through the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) before leaving for the station.

How To Get Confirmed Train Tickets For Diwali Travel

Booking tickets in advance through the official IRCTC website or mobile application is advisable for passengers planning to travel during the festive rush. According to the booking requirements mentioned, passengers must also complete their mobile number and email verification before booking tickets.

Those planning to book Tatkal tickets can save time by using the My Master List feature on IRCTC. It allows passengers to save traveller details, including names, ages and Aadhaar information, before the booking window opens.

Tatkal bookings open at 10 am for AC classes and 11 am for sleeper class. Having passenger details saved in advance can make the booking process quicker by reducing the need to enter information manually.

With festive demand rising, checking train availability in advance, keeping passenger details ready and exploring special train services can help make the Delhi-Ayodhya journey more convenient.