With biting cold and changing weather, the risk of illnesses also increases. In such times, keeping the body’s immune system strong becomes the biggest challenge. Recently, during a Facebook Live session, yoga guru Swami Ramdev shared important tips to stay healthy in winter and fight diseases effectively.

Immunity is built with consistency, not overnight

Explaining in his trademark style, Ramdev Baba said that immunity is not something that can be achieved overnight. He compared it to compound interest. Just as money invested gradually multiplies over time, similarly, when the body receives proper nutrition and healthy habits consistently, the benefits increase manifold. This discipline provides longevity, better stamina, and the strength to fight diseases.

Patanjali Chyawanprash: A blend of 51 herbs

During the session, he emphasised the importance of the traditional Ayurvedic formulation Chyawanprash. He explained that Patanjali Balance Centres offer different variants of Chyawanprash tailored to different age groups and health needs. Referring to a special formulation, he said it contains extracts from 51 herbs and more than 5,000 medicinal compounds, which strengthen the body’s natural defence system and help protect against winter fatigue and infections.

Special option for diabetes patients

Ramdev Baba also addressed a common concern among people with diabetes, who usually avoid Chyawanprash due to its sweetness. He clarified that sugar-free options are now available, allowing diabetic patients to boost their immunity without worry and stay protected from winter-related illnesses.

Lifestyle matters the most

Concluding his address, he stressed that any medicine works effectively only when supported by a healthy lifestyle. He urged people to combine traditional supplements like Chyawanprash with:

Daily yoga practice

A disciplined routine

Mindful and balanced eating habits

According to Swami Ramdev, the combination of traditional Ayurveda and modern-day discipline is the key to staying healthy, energetic, and disease-free.

