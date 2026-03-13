World Sleep Day 2026: Expert Reveals How Poor Indoor Air May Be Disrupting Your Sleep

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We often blame stress or screen time for restless nights, but the problem may be much closer to us, in the air inside our bedrooms. Indoor air quality plays an important role in how quickly we fall asleep and how deeply we rest. Bedrooms are enclosed spaces where pollutants such as fine dust, allergens and gases can accumulate overnight, especially when ventilation is limited.

Research shows that exposure to these pollutants may affect breathing comfort and sleep efficiency, making clean indoor air an important factor in creating a healthier sleep environment . Natasha Taylor, Dyson engineer explains how indoor AQI can influence sleep, and what to focus on if you want to keep bedroom air cleaner through the night.

ALSO READ: World Sleep Day 2026: 7 Unexpected Ways Lack Of Sleep Affects Your Body

The Hidden Link Between Air Quality And Sleep

Air pollution is increasingly recognised as a major contributor to sleep problems, not just respiratory disease. Poor air quality may disrupt normal sleep patterns and lead to frequent awakenings, shallow sleep and difficulty falling asleep. Studies have found that higher levels of particulate matter degrade sleep quality by increasing nighttime awakenings, reducing deep sleep, and causing breathing difficulties .

During sleep, we spend several uninterrupted hours breathing the air within a single enclosed space. Unlike daytime hours, when doors and windows may be opened and air circulates more freely, bedrooms often remain closed for long periods at night. This can allow pollutants to accumulate and affect overall air quality inside the room. When the air we breathe contains higher levels of dust, allergens or gases, it may irritate airways and disrupt breathing comfort, making it harder for the body to enter deeper stages of restorative sleep. Supporting lower indoor AQI, especially in the room where you sleep, is one of the most practical ways to create a more comfortable sleep environment.

Improving Bedroom Air Quality For Better Sleep

Natasha Taylor, Dyson engineer share tips on how you can make your sleep environment healthier and more supportive for a sound sleep:

1. Invest In The Right Purifier

An air purifier can play an important role in maintaining cleaner indoor air, particularly in bedrooms where doors and windows often remain closed overnight. An effective air purifier such as Dyson HushJet™ Purifier Compact helps capture airborne pollutants that accumulate in enclosed spaces while continuously circulating cleaner air across the room. It is engineered to deliver powerful purification through advanced filtration and strong airflow projection, helping maintain healthier indoor air while you sleep.

When choosing a bedroom air purifier, consider the following factors:

Filtration Efficiency: Look for purifiers with advanced filtration systems capable of capturing ultrafine particles such as dust, pollen and pet dander.

Look for purifiers with advanced filtration systems capable of capturing ultrafine particles such as dust, pollen and pet dander. Whole-Room Purification: Effective purification depends on how well the machine can circulate purified air throughout the room.

2. Control What Enters From Outdoors

Outdoor air pollution can easily enter bedrooms through open windows and doors, especially in cities where pollution levels fluctuate throughout the day. During periods of poor outdoor AQI, keeping windows closed can help prevent pollutants such as smog, dust and pollen from entering the room and accumulating indoors overnight. Pairing this with an air purifier can help maintain cleaner indoor air while you sleep.

3. Quiet Purification For Uninterrupted Sleep

Excessive noise can disrupt sleep patterns, leading to poor rest and decreased productivity during the day. The Dyson HushJet™ Purifier Compact designed specifically for bedrooms, and operates in a whisper-quiet mode, i.e. the lowest speed setting, offering powerful purification without disturbing light sleepers.

4. Reduce Use Of Fragrances Before Sleep

Scented candles, room fresheners, incense sticks and perfumes may create a calming atmosphere, but many of them release volatile organic compounds (VOCs) into the air as they burn or evaporate. A better approach is to reduce or avoid VOC-heavy sources in the hours before sleep, and rely on a purifier designed to remove gases from the room air.

Sleep is essential to our physical and mental well-being, and the quality of the air in our bedrooms plays a more important role than many realise. With a few mindful adjustments to your space and habits, you can create a sleep environment that supports better health, better comfort and better mornings.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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