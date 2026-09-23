Pet First | 5 Things You Should Never Put Inside Your Fish Tank

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sharp decorations, rocks, and wood harm fish or water.

Metal objects corrode, releasing unsafe substances into tank water.

Never use household cleaning products; they contaminate aquarium water.

A fish tank may look like the perfect place to get creative, but not everything that looks harmless belongs underwater. Some everyday objects can damage delicate fins, affect water quality or introduce substances that are unsafe for aquatic life. From household cleaning products to unsuitable decorations, small mistakes can have serious consequences for fish. If you are setting up or redecorating an aquarium, here are five things you should never put inside the tank.

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1. Sharp Or Rough Decorations

Decorations with pointed, jagged or abrasive surfaces may look attractive, but they can injure fish. Species with delicate fins are particularly vulnerable to cuts and tears when they swim against rough surfaces or squeeze through unsuitable ornaments. Aquarium decorations should therefore be smooth and designed for use with fish.

2. Metal Objects

Coins, random pieces of metal and other decorative objects not designed for aquariums have no place in a fish tank. Metal can corrode or release substances into the water, potentially creating an unsafe environment for aquatic animals. Aquarium guidance specifically recommends avoiding metal and materials that can dissolve or release toxins into the water.

3. Random Rocks Or Gravel

A rock picked up outdoors or decorative gravel from an unknown source should not automatically go into an aquarium. Different natural materials can influence water chemistry, while unsuitable or jagged substrates may also injure fish. Aquarium-safe rocks and substrate should be selected according to the needs of the fish being kept.

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4. Household Objects And Unprepared Wood

Adding random household objects simply to make a tank look different can create unnecessary risks. Wood, for example, can affect water chemistry, so aquarium owners should use suitable driftwood rather than simply placing an untreated piece of wood inside the tank. Decorations should be intended for aquarium use and should not contain materials that can release harmful substances into the water.

5. Soap Or Household Cleaning Products

Soap, dishwashing liquid, bleach and other household cleaning products should never come into contact with aquarium water. Even small residues left on decorations, buckets, scrubbers or other equipment can make their way into the tank. Aquarium equipment should be kept separate from items used with household cleaning products, while gravel and decorations should be cleaned appropriately before being placed in the aquarium.