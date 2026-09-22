Pet First | 5 Early Signs Of Arthritis In Dogs That You Might Miss

Dogs cannot tell us when their joints hurt, and that can make the early stages of arthritis surprisingly difficult to spot. Small changes in the way a dog walks, rests, plays or gets up may be dismissed as ageing or simply having a quieter day. Arthritis is a condition that can affect dogs of different ages, particularly when previous injuries or orthopaedic conditions contribute to joint problems. So, what should pet parents look out for before the signs become more obvious?

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1. Your Dog Takes Longer To Get Up

One of the subtle changes can appear when your dog gets up after resting. They may seem slower to rise, hesitate before standing or take a little longer to settle into a comfortable position. Difficulty getting up from lying down is recognised as a possible sign of osteoarthritis. Because the change can be gradual, it is easy to overlook.

2. Stairs Suddenly Become A Challenge

A dog that once raced up and down stairs may begin hesitating before using them. You may notice your pet moving more slowly, pausing at the bottom or avoiding stairs altogether. This change can be easy to overlook, especially if your dog still walks normally on flat surfaces. But reluctance to climb or descend stairs can be an indication that movement is becoming uncomfortable.

3. Walks Become Slower Or Less Enjoyable

A dog that once eagerly ran towards the door for a walk may begin moving more slowly, stopping more often or showing less interest in exercise. Reduced activity and reluctance to walk, run or exercise are recognised signs of osteoarthritis. Dogs experiencing pain can also appear unusually tired or unwilling to move.

4. Your Dog Seems Stiff While Walking

Stiff or unusual movement can become more noticeable during ordinary walks. Your dog may take shorter steps, move more slowly or appear uncomfortable when starting to walk. In some cases, the stiffness may seem more noticeable after rest and improve somewhat once the dog starts moving. Because dogs can adapt to gradual changes, pet parents may not immediately recognise that their walking pattern has changed.

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5. Their Posture Or Behaviour Starts To Change

Sometimes the earliest clue is not how a dog walks but how they sit, lie down or behave. A dog in discomfort may change positions frequently, struggle to settle, adopt an unusual posture or become less interested in interaction. These changes can be subtle because your dog may simply choose an easier alternative rather than showing obvious distress. A pet that once loved jumping onto the sofa, for instance, may begin staying on the floor.