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English NewsLifestylePet First | 5 Early Signs Of Arthritis In Dogs That You Might Miss

Pet First | 5 Early Signs Of Arthritis In Dogs That You Might Miss

Pet First | From stiffness to avoiding stairs, these 5 subtle signs may indicate arthritis in dogs and can be easy for pet parents to overlook.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 22 Sep 2026 11:00 AM (IST)

Dogs cannot tell us when their joints hurt, and that can make the early stages of arthritis surprisingly difficult to spot. Small changes in the way a dog walks, rests, plays or gets up may be dismissed as ageing or simply having a quieter day. Arthritis is a condition that can affect dogs of different ages, particularly when previous injuries or orthopaedic conditions contribute to joint problems. So, what should pet parents look out for before the signs become more obvious?

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1. Your Dog Takes Longer To Get Up

One of the subtle changes can appear when your dog gets up after resting. They may seem slower to rise, hesitate before standing or take a little longer to settle into a comfortable position. Difficulty getting up from lying down is recognised as a possible sign of osteoarthritis. Because the change can be gradual, it is easy to overlook.

2. Stairs Suddenly Become A Challenge

A dog that once raced up and down stairs may begin hesitating before using them. You may notice your pet moving more slowly, pausing at the bottom or avoiding stairs altogether. This change can be easy to overlook, especially if your dog still walks normally on flat surfaces. But reluctance to climb or descend stairs can be an indication that movement is becoming uncomfortable.

3. Walks Become Slower Or Less Enjoyable

A dog that once eagerly ran towards the door for a walk may begin moving more slowly, stopping more often or showing less interest in exercise. Reduced activity and reluctance to walk, run or exercise are recognised signs of osteoarthritis. Dogs experiencing pain can also appear unusually tired or unwilling to move.

4. Your Dog Seems Stiff While Walking

Stiff or unusual movement can become more noticeable during ordinary walks. Your dog may take shorter steps, move more slowly or appear uncomfortable when starting to walk. In some cases, the stiffness may seem more noticeable after rest and improve somewhat once the dog starts moving. Because dogs can adapt to gradual changes, pet parents may not immediately recognise that their walking pattern has changed.

ALSO READ: Pet First | 6 Strange Things Dogs Do That Are Actually Completely Normal

5. Their Posture Or Behaviour Starts To Change

Sometimes the earliest clue is not how a dog walks but how they sit, lie down or behave. A dog in discomfort may change positions frequently, struggle to settle, adopt an unusual posture or become less interested in interaction. These changes can be subtle because your dog may simply choose an easier alternative rather than showing obvious distress. A pet that once loved jumping onto the sofa, for instance, may begin staying on the floor.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.]

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About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Sep 2026 11:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pet Health Pet Care Dog Health ABP Live Pet First Arthritis In Dogs
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