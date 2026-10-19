‘Back To Holidaying’: BJP Takes Swipe At Rahul Gandhi Over Foreign Trip During Navratri

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP criticized Rahul Gandhi for vacationing during Navratri.

Remarks followed Gandhi accusing BJP of electoral malpractice.

Gandhi alleged Modi, Shah orchestrated

Gandhi cited 45 defamation cases, none for

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari has taken a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over reports that the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha was travelling abroad for a vacation, questioning his reported absence during Navratri and accusing him of spending more time holidaying than working.

“Rahul Gandhi is back to doing what he does best: taking a break and enjoying a holiday!” Bhandari wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter. He claimed that Gandhi was not in India and questioned what the Congress leader was doing abroad during Navratri.

Bhandari also speculated whether Gandhi was meeting his “chaos collaborators” and criticised him for repeatedly accusing the BJP of “vote chori”.

BJP’s Remarks Follow Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Chori’ Charge

The BJP spokesperson’s remarks came a day after Gandhi accused the BJP leadership of orchestrating alleged electoral irregularities at a rally in Margao, South Goa, ahead of next year’s Goa Assembly elections.

Gandhi alleged that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had implemented the alleged “theft of votes”, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had operationalised it, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had orchestrated the plan.

He also claimed that the names of Opposition supporters were being removed from electoral rolls and that the BJP was inflating its vote count. These were allegations made by Gandhi at the rally.

“First and foremost, you must be extremely vigilant during the elections. You are the guardians of the Constitution. As Congress party workers, it is your responsibility to catch them if they attempt to steal votes anywhere,” Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi Says He Faces Over 45 Defamation Cases

Gandhi also said he was facing more than 45 defamation cases, including cases filed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. However, he claimed that no case had been filed against him specifically over his “vote chori” allegations.

“In every state, I openly say that Narendra Modi does vote chori, yet no case has been filed against me for saying this,” Gandhi said, adding that legal action over the issue could become a “full-blown legal matter”.

The Congress leader urged party workers to remain vigilant during elections and report any alleged attempts to manipulate the electoral process.