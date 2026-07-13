Pet First | 5 Healthy Homemade Treats For Cats To Enjoy During Monsoon

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ensure freshness, avoid harmful additives, and consult your veterinarian.

The rainy season often makes us crave warm and comforting food, and our feline companions are no different. While cats may spend more time indoors during monsoon, the damp weather can sometimes affect their appetite and digestion. Offering fresh, homemade treats is a great way to pamper your pet while ensuring they enjoy safe and nutritious snacks. Made with simple ingredients, these treats are free from artificial preservatives and can be prepared in just a few minutes.

Protein-Packed Homemade Treats

A simple chicken and pumpkin bite is a wholesome option for your cat. Boil boneless chicken until fully cooked, mash it with steamed pumpkin, and roll the mixture into small bite-sized pieces. Chicken provides high-quality protein, while pumpkin is rich in fibre and supports healthy digestion. Another tasty choice is tuna and egg bites. Mix cooked tuna in water with a boiled egg, mash everything together, and chill the mixture before serving. This protein-rich snack also contains omega-3 fatty acids, which help maintain healthy skin and a glossy coat.

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Nutritious Snacks With A Healthy Twist

If your cat enjoys trying different flavours, make a soft treat using plain unsweetened yoghurt, boiled sweet potato and a pinch of dried catnip. Sweet potato contains vitamins and fibre, while catnip adds excitement for many cats. However, only use yoghurt if your cat tolerates dairy, as some felines can be lactose intolerant. You can also prepare boiled chicken broth jelly by setting unsalted chicken broth with pet-safe gelatin. It's a hydrating and refreshing treat that many cats enjoy, especially on humid days. For an easy snack, offer small pieces of steamed fish such as salmon or rohu without bones or seasoning. Fish is rich in protein and healthy fats but should be served only occasionally as part of a balanced diet.

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Keep Monsoon Feeding Safe

Homemade treats should always be served fresh and in moderation. Avoid adding salt, sugar, onions, garlic, spices or artificial flavourings, as these ingredients can be harmful to cats. During monsoon, never leave wet food out for long because it spoils more quickly in humid weather. Always provide clean drinking water and store leftovers in the refrigerator. If your cat has allergies, kidney disease or any ongoing health condition, consult your veterinarian before introducing new foods. A little extra care during the rainy season can go a long way. With these healthy homemade treats, you can keep your cat happy, active and well-fed while making mealtime a little more special.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.]