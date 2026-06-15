Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestylePet First | 5 Indoor Activities To Help Your Overweight Pet Lose Weight This Summer

Pet First | 5 Indoor Activities To Help Your Overweight Pet Lose Weight This Summer

Pet First | Summer heat can make outdoor exercise difficult for pets. These five indoor activities help overweight pets stay active, burn calories, improve fitness, and support healthy weight loss.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 15 Jun 2026 04:58 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Overweight pets face challenges with summer outdoor exercise.
  • Indoor activities like fetch and obstacle courses boost movement.
  • Puzzle toys, trick training, stairs manage pet weight effectively.
  • These methods improve pet health, mobility, and energy.

As temperatures soar during the summer months, outdoor exercise can become challenging for pets, especially those struggling with excess weight. Obesity in pets can increase the risk of health problems such as diabetes, joint issues, heart disease, and reduced mobility. However, staying indoors does not mean your furry friend has to remain inactive.

Here are six fun and effective indoor activities that can help overweight pets stay active, burn calories, and maintain a healthier weight during the summer season.

1. Interactive Fetch Games

Fetch is not limited to parks and open spaces. Pet parents can create a safe indoor play area using soft toys or lightweight balls. Short sessions of fetch help pets improve their stamina, encourage movement, and burn extra calories. Start with a few minutes daily and gradually increase the duration based on your pet's fitness level.

READ MORE: Pet First | 6 Warning Signs Your Pet May Be Suffering From Heat Stress

2. Create An Indoor Obstacle Course

Transform your living room into a mini fitness zone using cushions, chairs, tunnels, or cardboard boxes. Encourage your pet to navigate around, over, or through the obstacles. This activity promotes physical movement, improves coordination, and keeps pets mentally engaged while exercising.

3. Use Food Puzzle Toys

Food puzzle toys and treat-dispensing games make pets work for their rewards. Instead of eating from a bowl, pets must solve puzzles or move toys to access treats. This not only slows down eating but also stimulates their minds and encourages physical activity.

READ MORE: ABP Live Pet First: Thinking Of Bringing Home A Samoyed? Here’s Everything You Need To Know Before You Decide

4. Teach New Tricks And Commands

Training sessions can be surprisingly effective for weight management. Teaching commands such as sit, stay, spin, paw, or roll over requires movement and concentration. Regular training strengthens the bond between pets and owners while providing both mental and physical exercise.

5. Stair Climbing Sessions

If your home has stairs and your pet is physically capable, supervised stair climbing can be an excellent calorie-burning exercise. Begin with a few repetitions and avoid overexertion. This activity helps strengthen muscles and improve cardiovascular fitness. However, pets with joint problems should consult a veterinarian before attempting stair exercises.

Why Weight Management Matters

Maintaining a healthy weight can significantly improve a pet's quality of life. Healthy-weight pets often enjoy better mobility, higher energy levels, improved heart health, and a lower risk of chronic diseases. Combining proper nutrition with regular indoor exercise can help pets stay fit and active throughout the summer.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.]

Before You Go

Breaking News: US Naval Blockade Challenged as Multiple Ships Exit Iranian Ports Amid Hormuz Tensions

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is indoor exercise important for pets during the summer?

High summer temperatures make outdoor exercise difficult, especially for overweight pets. Indoor activities allow them to stay active, burn calories, and maintain a healthier weight.

What are the health risks associated with pet obesity?

Obesity in pets increases the risk of serious health issues like diabetes, joint problems, heart disease, and reduced mobility. Managing their weight improves overall health and quality of life.

What are some effective indoor activities for pets?

Effective indoor activities include interactive fetch games, creating obstacle courses, using food puzzle toys, and teaching new tricks. Supervised stair climbing can also be beneficial.

Are there any precautions for pet stair climbing exercise?

Stair climbing can be a good calorie burner, but it should be supervised and not overdone. Pets with joint problems should consult a veterinarian before starting this activity.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
Read More
Published at : 15 Jun 2026 04:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pet Health ABP Live Pet First Summer Pet Care Pet Weight Loss
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Lifestyle
Pet First | 5 Indoor Activities To Help Your Overweight Pet Lose Weight This Summer
Pet First | 5 Indoor Activities To Help Your Overweight Pet Lose Weight This Summer
Lifestyle
Can Using Mobile Phones Cause Brain Tumours? Doctors Weigh In
Can Using Mobile Phones Cause Brain Tumours? Doctors Weigh In
Lifestyle
What Feels Like Normal Exhaustion Could Be Vitamin D Deficiency, Doctors Warn
What Feels Like Normal Exhaustion Could Be Vitamin D Deficiency, Doctors Warn
Lifestyle
5 Simple Things to Do This Weekend And Wake Up Like A New Person
5 Simple Things to Do This Weekend And Wake Up Like A New Person
Advertisement

Videos

Global Peace Initiative: PM Modi Welcomes US-Iran Agreement, Backs End to Regional Conflict
Ukraine War Update: Russia Launches Massive Missile and Drone Strike, Kyiv Heritage Site Hit
Middle East Fallout: Netanyahu Faces Heat in Israel After US-Iran Peace Deal Announcement
Pakistan Air Crash: PAF Training Aircraft Crashes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Two Pilots Killed
Inflation Alert: Wholesale Inflation Jumps to 9.68%, Raising Concerns Over Rising Prices
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget