Nautapa 2026: Here's What To Eat, Drink And Avoid During The Year's Hottest Phase

Nautapa is set to begin on May 25. Also known as Navatapa, this period is considered one of the hottest phases of the summer season. Every year, during the latter half of May, the distance between the Sun and Earth reduces, leading to intense heat and scorching sunlight for nearly nine days. This period is referred to as Nautapa.

Due to the extreme heat, the risk of summer-related illnesses increases significantly during this time. People are advised to pay special attention to their diet and lifestyle to stay healthy and avoid heat-related problems.

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Eat Seasonal Fruits To Stay Hydrated

Experts suggest consuming seasonal summer fruits as they contain high amounts of water and essential minerals that help keep the body hydrated. Fruits such as watermelon, muskmelon, litchi, plum, bael, and cucumber are considered beneficial during Nautapa.

Light and easily digestible meals are also recommended. A simple diet including roti, vegetables, dal, and rice is considered suitable for this period. Fried foods, spicy dishes, fast food, and junk food should be avoided as they may affect digestion and increase body heat.

Drink Enough Water During Nautapa

The intense heat during Nautapa can naturally lead to dehydration. To maintain the body’s water balance, drinking at least 4 to 5 litres of water daily is advised.

Liquids such as coconut water, lassi, buttermilk, and fresh fruit juices can help keep the body cool and hydrated. Consumption of tea and coffee should be reduced during this time, as caffeine and similar substances may increase body heat.

Possible Health Problems During Nautapa

Carelessness during extreme heat may lead to conditions such as sunstroke, heatstroke, diarrhoea, vomiting, nosebleeds, conjunctivitis, dehydration, typhoid, and jaundice.

To prevent heatstroke, people are advised not to leave home on an empty stomach and to drink water regularly throughout the day. Traditional cooling drinks such as sattu, bael sherbet, lassi, and buttermilk are considered helpful in reducing the effects of heat.

People should also avoid stepping directly into extreme outdoor heat immediately after spending time in air-conditioned rooms.

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Recommended Daily Routine During Nautapa

Waking up early during Brahma Muhurta, between 4 AM and 6 AM, is considered beneficial. Drinking water early in the morning and following a light daily routine is advised during this period.

A diet including barley and buttermilk-based preparations is considered suitable for summer. Lunch should ideally be consumed between 9 AM and 12 PM and should include light, easily digestible food with green vegetables and minimal spices.

During the afternoon, consuming coconut water, fruit juices, sugarcane juice, strawberries, litchi, cucumber, and plenty of water can help the body stay cool.

Cooling Drinks And Early Sleep Recommended

In the evening, barley sattu is considered beneficial. Traditional cooling drinks prepared using coriander, mishri, black pepper, watermelon seeds, rose petals, and poppy seeds mixed with milk are also commonly consumed during the summer season.

A light and soothing dinner is advised between 6 PM and 7 PM. Drinking sweetened milk at night and going to bed before 10 PM is also considered helpful for maintaining overall health during Nautapa.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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