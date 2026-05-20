Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nautapa, period of intense heat, begins May 25, 2026.

Traditional belief links heat to abundant monsoon rainfall.

Hydration and light meals are advised for comfort.

Avoid peak sun hours; focus on cool showers.

As summer reaches its peak, the arrival of Nautapa marks one of the hottest phases of the season. In 2026, Nautapa will begin on May 25 and continue till June 2. The period is associated with extreme heat lasting for nearly nine to ten days and is traditionally considered an important climatic phase linked to the arrival of a good monsoon.

According to traditional beliefs, when the Sun enters the Rohini Nakshatra during the Shukla Paksha of the Jyeshtha month and intense heat continues through the following nakshatras, it is viewed as a sign of abundant rainfall in the upcoming monsoon season.

These nine days are traditionally believed to bring the strongest and harshest sunlight of the year, when rising temperatures can leave people feeling exhausted and dehydrated. Problems such as heatstroke, dizziness, lack of sleep, fatigue, and dehydration become increasingly common during this period, making it important to adjust daily habits and eating patterns accordingly.

ALSO READ: Nautapa 2026 Begins From May 25: Astrological Beliefs, Heatwave Impact And Monsoon Connection Explained

Staying Hydrated Is Extremely Important

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During Nautapa, the body tends to lose water rapidly because of excessive sweating and rising temperatures. Health experts advise drinking at least eight to ten glasses of water daily to avoid dehydration. Cooling drinks such as lemon water, coconut water, buttermilk, and bael juice can also help maintain hydration and provide relief from the heat.

Choose Light And Fresh Meals

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Heavy, oily, and spicy foods may slow digestion and make the body feel even more uncomfortable in extreme heat. Instead, people are advised to consume lighter meals such as khichdi, curd rice, moong dal, and fresh salads filled with seasonal vegetables. Including fruits like watermelon and muskmelon in the daily diet can also help the body stay cool and refreshed.

Avoid Stepping Out During Peak Heat Hours

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The sun's intensity remains strongest between 11 AM and 4 PM, increasing the risk of heatstroke and exhaustion. People should try to avoid outdoor activities during these hours. If stepping outside is unavoidable, covering the head with a scarf or cap and using an umbrella can offer protection from direct sunlight.

Cold Showers Can Help Beat The Heat

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Taking a bath twice a day with cool water may help the body feel fresh and relaxed during Nautapa. Some people also prefer adding rose water or neem leaves to bathing water for an additional cooling effect.

Extra Care For Skin And Hair

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Continuous exposure to harsh sunlight can affect both skin and hair. Applying sunscreen before heading outdoors is recommended to reduce sun damage. Covering the head while travelling outside can protect hair from excessive heat, while coconut oil may help keep the scalp nourished.

Yoga And Pranayama Should Be Done Carefully

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Physical workouts during peak daytime heat can increase body temperature further. Experts suggest practising yoga and pranayama during early mornings or evenings when temperatures are comparatively lower and more comfortable.

Small Lifestyle Changes Can Make A Big Difference

Although Nautapa brings intense heat, following simple precautions and making mindful lifestyle adjustments can help people stay healthy and comfortable throughout the season. Listening to the body, staying hydrated, and adapting daily routines according to the weather remain the best ways to tackle the extreme summer conditions.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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