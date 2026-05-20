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HomeHealthNautapa 2026: Intense Heatwave Period To Begin From May 25, Follow These Tips To Stay Safe And Healthy

Nautapa 2026: Intense Heatwave Period To Begin From May 25, Follow These Tips To Stay Safe And Healthy

Nautapa brings intense summer heat that can lead to dehydration, fatigue, and heatstroke. Simple diet and lifestyle changes can help the body stay cool and healthy.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 20 May 2026 03:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Nautapa, period of intense heat, begins May 25, 2026.
  • Traditional belief links heat to abundant monsoon rainfall.
  • Hydration and light meals are advised for comfort.
  • Avoid peak sun hours; focus on cool showers.

As summer reaches its peak, the arrival of Nautapa marks one of the hottest phases of the season. In 2026, Nautapa will begin on May 25 and continue till June 2. The period is associated with extreme heat lasting for nearly nine to ten days and is traditionally considered an important climatic phase linked to the arrival of a good monsoon.

According to traditional beliefs, when the Sun enters the Rohini Nakshatra during the Shukla Paksha of the Jyeshtha month and intense heat continues through the following nakshatras, it is viewed as a sign of abundant rainfall in the upcoming monsoon season.

These nine days are traditionally believed to bring the strongest and harshest sunlight of the year, when rising temperatures can leave people feeling exhausted and dehydrated. Problems such as heatstroke, dizziness, lack of sleep, fatigue, and dehydration become increasingly common during this period, making it important to adjust daily habits and eating patterns accordingly.

ALSO READ: Nautapa 2026 Begins From May 25: Astrological Beliefs, Heatwave Impact And Monsoon Connection Explained

Staying Hydrated Is Extremely Important

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

During Nautapa, the body tends to lose water rapidly because of excessive sweating and rising temperatures. Health experts advise drinking at least eight to ten glasses of water daily to avoid dehydration. Cooling drinks such as lemon water, coconut water, buttermilk, and bael juice can also help maintain hydration and provide relief from the heat.

Choose Light And Fresh Meals

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Heavy, oily, and spicy foods may slow digestion and make the body feel even more uncomfortable in extreme heat. Instead, people are advised to consume lighter meals such as khichdi, curd rice, moong dal, and fresh salads filled with seasonal vegetables. Including fruits like watermelon and muskmelon in the daily diet can also help the body stay cool and refreshed.

Avoid Stepping Out During Peak Heat Hours

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

The sun's intensity remains strongest between 11 AM and 4 PM, increasing the risk of heatstroke and exhaustion. People should try to avoid outdoor activities during these hours. If stepping outside is unavoidable, covering the head with a scarf or cap and using an umbrella can offer protection from direct sunlight.

Cold Showers Can Help Beat The Heat

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Taking a bath twice a day with cool water may help the body feel fresh and relaxed during Nautapa. Some people also prefer adding rose water or neem leaves to bathing water for an additional cooling effect.

Extra Care For Skin And Hair

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Continuous exposure to harsh sunlight can affect both skin and hair. Applying sunscreen before heading outdoors is recommended to reduce sun damage. Covering the head while travelling outside can protect hair from excessive heat, while coconut oil may help keep the scalp nourished.

Yoga And Pranayama Should Be Done Carefully

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Physical workouts during peak daytime heat can increase body temperature further. Experts suggest practising yoga and pranayama during early mornings or evenings when temperatures are comparatively lower and more comfortable.

Small Lifestyle Changes Can Make A Big Difference

Although Nautapa brings intense heat, following simple precautions and making mindful lifestyle adjustments can help people stay healthy and comfortable throughout the season. Listening to the body, staying hydrated, and adapting daily routines according to the weather remain the best ways to tackle the extreme summer conditions.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will Nautapa occur in 2026?

In 2026, Nautapa will begin on May 25 and continue until June 2. This period is known for extreme heat.

What are the traditional beliefs associated with Nautapa?

Traditionally, the intense heat during Nautapa is believed to be a sign of abundant rainfall in the upcoming monsoon season. It's linked to the Sun entering the Rohini Nakshatra.

What are common health issues during Nautapa?

Common problems include heatstroke, dizziness, dehydration, lack of sleep, and fatigue due to the intense heat and rapid water loss from the body.

How can I stay hydrated during Nautapa?

Drink at least eight to ten glasses of water daily. Cooling drinks like lemon water, coconut water, and buttermilk are also recommended to maintain hydration.

What kind of food is advised during Nautapa?

Opt for lighter meals like khichdi, curd rice, and salads. Include fruits such as watermelon and muskmelon for hydration and cooling effects.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 20 May 2026 03:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nautapa 2026 Nautapa Tips Heatwave Safety Tips How To Stay Cool In Summer Dehydration Prevention Summer Health Care Heatstroke Prevention
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